The New York Giants won on the field Sunday night and they continue to win off the field, with their official Twitter account dropping a savage troll job of the team they just upset and knocked out of Super Bowl contention.

Following the Giants’ 31-24 victory on the road against Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings, New York’s Twitter account posted an edited photo of quarterback Daniel Jones rocking some sweet chains in the locker room — a clear trolling of the Vikings by referencing Cousins’ hilarious celebration back in November when Minnesota was still having a good time.

We’re just going to leave this here pic.twitter.com/LeSpcNM2oT — New York Giants (@Giants) January 16, 2023

But not even any jewelry would shine brighter for Giants fans than the performance of Daniel Jones in the win over the Vikings. Jones completed 24 of his 35 throws for 301 passing yards and two touchdowns and without an interception. He was sacked three times for a loss of 12 yards but he also rushed for a game-high 78 yards on 17 carries. His dual-threat capabilities played a major role in the Giants’ having their way against Minnesota’s leaky defense. Then there’s also running back Saquon Barkley, who rushed for 53 yards and a pair of touchdowns, including the one that put New York ahead for good in the fourth quarter.

After escaping the Twin Cities with a win and still alive in the NFL playoffs, Jones and the Giants will turn their attention to preparing for another tough test, as they are scheduled to play the NFC’s top seed, Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles, on the road next weekend.