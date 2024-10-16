The tension between Tiki Barber and Saquon Barkley continues to dominate discussions amongst the New York Giants fanbase. After all, Barber told Barkley that he was ‘dead to us' after he signed with the Philadelphia Eagles in the offseason. As the months have come and gone, and the season is in full swing, Barber has a different outlook on the situation, according to ESPN.

“The discrepancy in money wasn't the same as it is now. You were basically going to get the same thing no matter where you went or what you did,” Barber said. “It wouldn't have made sense. In my era, the rivalry was real. It wasn't like, ‘Oh, I know these guys. It's cool.' It was real. You hated them.”

The Giants and Eagles have a rivalry unlike any other in the NFL. From Christmas Day spoilers to playoff wins, the division opponents have a deep history. Philadelphia is 94-89-2 all-time against their rivals, and Barkley heading there put a damp on his time with New York.

Regardless, the Eagles running back's tenure ended abruptly. Barkley revealed a private call with Giants general manager Joe Schoen about his contract. Schoen advised Barkley to look for other deals in the open market. As a result, he signed with Philadelphia who offered him the most guaranteed money.

Saquon Barkley's return to the Giants home field will leave mixed reactions

Despite leaving, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones told ESPN he and Saquon Barkley still “talk frequently” after years of spending time together on and off the field. This is something that rubs Barber the wrong way. He was in an era where players hated each other, both on and off the field. Regardless, it wasn't about the money for Barber. He embraced the fans and thrived on that competition.

Although times are changing, Barber believes that Barkley's return to MetLife Stadium will be a mixed reaction. He spent the first six seasons with New York and was the best offensive player. Barkley also racked up two Pro Bowl selections, as well as the 2018 Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

Still, it's a new era for Barkley and Giants fans everywhere. Some fans will be appreciative of what he did for the franchise. Simultaneously, some won't appreciate him leaving for the division rival. Barber kept it simple about Barkley's return

“It adds another layer to the rivalry,” Barber said.

Both the Giants and Eagles are in the hunt for the NFC East. Both teams are looking to surpass the Dallas Cowboys in the standings. Meanwhile, the Washington Commanders are looking like the team to beat in the division. For now, both teams will aim to reach the top of the division once again.