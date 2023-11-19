In a dominating defensive performance, the Washington Commanders defense set a franchise record, per Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post, by relentlessly pummeling New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito. The Commanders showcased their defensive prowess with an astonishing five sacks in the first quarter alone, marking their most significant sack tally in an opening quarter of a game since the official tracking of sacks began in 1982.

This record-breaking defensive onslaught shows the Commanders' commitment to matching the pace of their offense, set by second-year phenom Sam Howell, and disrupting their opponents' offensive strategies from the outset. DeVito, facing an unyielding defensive line, found himself under constant pressure, as the Washington players executed their pass-rushing tactics with precision and aggression.

The significance of this achievement extends beyond the immediate impact on the game. Washington's ability to accumulate sacks at such a rapid pace not only demoralizes the opposing offense but also solidifies the Commanders' reputation as a dark horse-style defensive force to be reckoned with in the league.

RECOMMENDED
Howell turnover, Giants Commanders, Giants, COmmanders, Sam Howell
Commanders QB Sam Howell takes blame for loss to Giants: 'Too many turnovers'

Jackson Stone ·

The Giants got back in the win column with a Week 11 victory over the Commanders
Biggest takeaways from Giants win over the Commanders

Nick Fata ·

Washington Commanders team logo and a shower head with water coming out of it and a no_entry_sign looking symbol over the shower head to show that the locker rooms didn’t have hot water after the game.
Commanders comment on FedEx Field hot water disaster after debacle vs. Giants

Jimmy Wright ·

The franchise record-breaking performance reflects the effectiveness of the Commanders' defensive schemes and the individual talents of their pass rushers, despite their recent loss of Chase Young to the San Francisco 49ers. It sends a message to the rest of the league that Washington is capable of disrupting even the most well-prepared quarterbacks, setting the tone for future matchups.

As the Commanders continue to make strides in their 2023 campaign, this franchise record serves as a testament to the team's dedication to excellence on the defensive side of the ball. The impact of this remarkable feat is likely to resonate throughout the league, establishing the Commanders as a possible playoff contender in the second half of the NFL regular season.