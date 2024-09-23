ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The San Francisco Giants will begin a three-game series with the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday at Chase Field. Wildcard implications are on the line as we share our MLB odds series and make a Giants-Diamondbacks prediction and pick.

Giants-Diamondbacks Projected Starters

Hayden Birdsong vs. Eduardo Rodriguez

Hayden Birdsong (4-5) with a 4.74 ERA

Last Start: Birdsong went 5 2/3 innings in his last outing, allowing three earned runs on four hits while striking out three and walking two in a win over the Baltimore Orioles.

2024 Road Splits: Birdsong is 3-3 with a 5.55 ERA over eight starts away from home.

Eduardo Rodriguez (3-3) with a 5.09 ERA

Last Start: Rodriguez dominated in his last outing, going 6 1/3 innings while allowing two earned runs on five hits, striking out 11 and walking one in a win over the Colorado Rockies.

2024 Home Splits: Rodriguez has struggled at home, going 0-2 with a 6.05 ERA over four starts at Chase Field.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Giants-Diamondbacks Odds

San Francisco Giants: +1.5 (-137)

Moneyline: +144

Arizona Diamondbacks: -1.5 (+114)

Moneyline: -172

Over: 9 (-110)

Under: 9 (-110)

How to Watch Giants vs. Diamondbacks

Time: 9:40 PM ET/6:40 PM PT

TV: None

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Giants Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Giants are officially eliminated from the playoff race. Predictably, things have not gone well this season, as they came into the day trailing the final wildcard spot by 10 games. Calling up a top prospect is probably the most exciting thing going on for the Giants right now. They need all the help they can get, especially on offense.

Heliot Ramos has been one of the lone bright spots in this lineup, leading the Giants in home runs. Also, he has done well against the Diamondbacks, batting .350 with seven hits, two home runs, five RBIs, and four runs over six games. Ramos is simply elite at the plate and will eventually be the one to lead them back to the playoffs. For now, he is playing out the regular season and hopes to play spoiler against the Giants.

Mark Canha is not a threatening hitter. Yet, he can still pack a punch at the plate. Lamonte Wade Jr. has battled injuries and struggles this season. But he is still a solid hitter. Wade has struggled against the Diamondbacks, batting .222 with 32 hirs, seven home runs, 19 RBIs, and 20 runs over 45 games.

Birdsong has not produced a quality start since July 21. Unfortunately, he has just not been able to get the job done. When Birdsong exits the game, he will turn it over to a bullpen that is 16th in baseball in team ERA. Camilo Doval has been the closer and has struggled this season, going 5-3 with a 5.24 ERA and 23 saves.

The Giants will cover the spread if Wade and Canha can both clobber the baseball and get on base while Ramos batters the baseball into the seats. Also, they need Birdsong to fly high and make good pitches to avoid allowing the Giants to fall behind.

Why The Diamondbacks Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Diamondbacks are one of the top-hitting teams in the league. Ultimately, this is one reason they have remained in the NL's final wildcard spot. The Diamondbacks must continue to hit the ball well if they are to make the playoffs.

Corbin Carroll struggled at the start of the season. However, there has been a slight improvement over the last few weeks. Carroll has struggled against the Giants throughout his career. Unfortunately, he is batting just .213 with 23 hits, one home run, seven RBIs, and 18 runs over 28 games against the Giants. Christian Walker remains a consistent threat at the plate. Also, he is hitting .257 with six home runs, 39 RBIs, and 40 runs over 95 games against the Giants. Ketel Marte leads the team in home runs. Likewise, he has done well against the Diamondbacks, batting .304 with 109 hits, 14 home runs, 45 RBIs, and 54 runs over 94 games.

Rodriguez has just one quality start this season, and it happened in his last start. Can he replicate it? That is the question as he comes into a battle with the Giants. When Rodriguez exits, he will hand the game ball over to a struggling bullpen that is just 24th in baseball in team ERA. With Paul Sewald out with an injury, there has been a vacancy in the closer's spot.

The Diamondbacks will cover the spread if their hitters can batter the baseball and drive runners home. Then, they need another quality start from Rodriguez.

Final Giants-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

The Giants are 76-80 against the run line, while the Diamondbacks are 81-75. Additionally, the Giants are 42-35 against the run line on the road, while the Diamondbacks are 34-41 at home. The Diamondbacks lead the head-to-head series 6-4, including a 2-1 record at home against the Giants. I like the Diamondbacks in this one because they have the better pitcher and have more motivation to win. Take the D-Backs.

Final Giants-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick: Arizona Diamondbacks: -1.5 (+114)