Glen Powell addressed Sydney Sweeney cheating rumors after fans speculated the pair were up to no good while filming Anyone But You.

Glen Powell is finally addressing the rumors surrounding his onscreen bond with Sydney Sweeney while filming the romantic comedy “Anyone But You.” The actors, who play lead characters Bea and Ben in the film, were at the center of speculation about an offscreen romance, especially after Powell's split from his ex-girlfriend Gigi Paris during the movie's production, People reports.

In an interview with Men's Health, Powell shared his perspective on the public scrutiny, describing it as “disorienting and unfair.” He acknowledged that dealing with such attention is now part of the entertainment industry. Despite the rumors, Powell emphasized that he has immense respect for Sweeney and that they have a great working relationship.

Sydney Sweeney, who remains engaged to fiancé Jonathan Davino, had previously addressed the gossip in an interview with Variety, stating, “Glen and I don’t really care. We have so much fun together, and we respect each other so much; he’s such a hard worker, and I’m a hard worker.” She added that the romance rumors are in line with the expectations for a romantic comedy, and they enjoy giving fans what they want.

While Powell admitted to experiencing a “low of lows” during the period when the rumors circulated, he has found comfort in becoming a dog dad to a pup named Brisket. He expressed the need to “put love into something” and fell in love with Brisket's face.

The rom-com “Anyone But You” follows Bea and Ben, who, after losing their initial attraction, pretend to be a couple at a destination wedding in Australia. The film is expected to provide a lighthearted and entertaining experience for viewers.