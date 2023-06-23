The Los Angeles Chargers have a simple goal to start the season. The ultimate goal is to win a Super Bowl, but first, the team must try and beat the Kansas City Chiefs to the top of the AFC West. It won’t be easy. Winning the division is possible for Justin Herbert, Joey Bosa, Brandon Staley, and the rest of the crew, but it’s not probable after their rivals have taken the crown the last seven seasons in a row. Here is the good and bad news for the Chargers' hopes to dethrone the Chiefs.

Good news: The Chargers got better this offseason

The first mandate of any NFL team trying to win a division is to get better in the offseason. The Chargers did that in 2023.

LA added linebacker Eric Kendricks in free agency and re-signed several key players like offensive tackle Trey Pipkins, defensive end Morgan Fox, and tight end Donald Parham. They also drafted well, picking up players at positions of need like wide receivers Quentin Johnston and Derius Davis, defensive end Tuli Tuipulotu, and linebacker Daiyan Henley.

Overall, the Chargers roster is better than last season, and that influx of talent will help the team try and improve on its 10-7 record last season. And it will have to improve by anywhere from two to four or five games.

During the Chiefs' AFC West run of dominance, the team has won the division with 10 wins once, 11 wins once, 12 wins four times, and 14 wins twice.

Bad news: The Chiefs got better, too

While the Chargers got an infusion of talent this offseason, so did the Chiefs.

KC addressed their biggest problem by signing two major offensive tackles this offseason in Jawaan Taylor and Orlando Brown Jr. They also added another pass rusher in Charles Omenihu and re-signed safety Devin Bush, guard Nick Allegretti, and running back Jerick McKinnon.

In the draft, the Chiefs made smart picks, getting talent, value, and addressing areas of need. DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah, WR Rashee Rice, OT Wanya Morris, and DT Keondre Coburn could all play big roles this year.

The rich just seem to keep getting richer in the AFC West as the Chiefs continue to add talent every offseason. And that’s bad news for the Chargers.

Good news: Justin Herbert is healthy and has another year of experience under his belt

We can compare the Chargers and Chiefs depth charts all day to figure out who has more talent, but let’s be honest. The ultimate battle between these two AFC West squads is between Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes obviously has the leg up in experience, wins, and championships. But Herbert has just as much — if not more — natural talent, and he could catch up to the Chiefs' signal-caller.

Last season, we didn’t get to see the best of Herbert. In a Week 2 Chargers-Chiefs game, Herbert took a massive hit to his ribs, sustaining cartilage damage, and he wasn’t the same the rest of the season. he still led his teams to nine more wins, but we didn’t get the full Herbert experience.

This year, Herbert will come back fully healthy and with a year more of experience under his belt. Yes, the team took a heartbreaking comeback loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the playoffs, but for Herbert, that is a learning moment.

With his first playoff appearance no under his belt, Herbert should be poised for a great 2023 campaign, and if he’s great this season, the Chargers will be as well.

Bad news: Andy Reid has a major advantage over Brandon Staley

While Justin Herbert might be closing the gap on Patrick Mahomes, the gulf between head coach Brandon Staley and the Chiefs' Andy Reid couldn’t be bigger right now.

Reid is the best offensive coach in the league. He’s so solid and so comfortable with his team, the offense was doing the ring around the Rosie in the huddle last season before scoring touchdowns. And in the Super Bowl, he made the vaunted Philadelphia Eagles defense look silly at times.

On the flip side, Staley looked overmatched against Super Bowl-winning coach Doug Pederson the last time we saw the coach in the playoffs. Staley, a defensive-minded leader had no idea what to do to stop the bleeding as the Jaguars overcame a 27-0 deficit to win 31-30.

Brandon Staley was one of those coaches who got a job because he spent a small amount of time with Sean McVay. For some, like Zac Taylor and Matt LaFleur, that’s worked out. For others, like Kliff Kingsbury and Staley, it’s not looking so good.

If the Chargers want to overcome the Chiefs in the AFC West, it might take firing Staley to do it.