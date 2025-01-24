Kansas City Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt shared the sweet gift Travis Kelce gave Taylor Swift for her 35th birthday last month.

“Cami’s Cake Co. made this amazing cake of Arrowhead Stadium for the Signature Suite Lounge,” Hunt told PEOPLE. “You might recognize her name because Travis [Kelce] also had her make the cake for Taylor [Swift]’s birthday,” she shares.

The Chiefs tight end treated Swift to a heart-shaped cake that had both chocolate and vanilla bean cake with white icing. On top of the cake, it simply read, “Happy Birthday.”

Cami’s Cake Co. is based in Kansas City and the local bakery spoke to The Kansas City Star about what it meant to make a cake for Swift.

“Obviously, it was the thrill of a lifetime, being able to do the birthday cake of arguably one of the most famous people in the world,” owner Cami Sanromani told the local news outlet last month. “I’m just like a regular lady, I’m not some famous bakery, I’m just a mom, I’m just a small business owner.”

Swift is not the only one a part of the Chiefs Kingdom to be blessed with a cake from Sanromani. She has also made cakes for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' son Bronze, and Chiefs head coach Andy Reid's wife Tammy Reid according to the local outlet.

As for the cake Sanromani made for the Chiefs to celebrate their victory over the Houston Texans to advance to the AFC Championship, it was a replica of Arrowhead Stadium.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cami’s Cake Co. (@camiscakeco)

“YOU GUYS!!! Clearly our cake was a good luck charm and now we are one step closer to a THREE-PEAT!!!!!” Sanromani captioned the post.

Gracie Hunt Shares What It Means To Have Taylor Swift Join Chiefs Kingdom

Swift has been dating Kelce for over a year and fueled romance rumors when she showed up for her first Chiefs game in 2023. Hunt, who is the daughter of the Kansas City Chiefs executive officer, Clark Hunt, shared her experience of having the Swift a part of her world as she gushed about how “kind” and “absolutely incredible” the singer is.

“The whole world knows,” Hunt told PEOPLE, adding, “And it's been such a special time to have her be a part of Chiefs Kingdom. She is just as beautiful and wonderful as you'd ever imagine her to be, so smart and intelligent.”

Hunt, who is just 25, told the outlet that she grew up listening to Swift's music and how unreal it is to hang out with her at the games.

“Sometimes it feels a little bit surreal because you and I grew up watching her and falling in love with her music, and so did so much of the world.”

Swift has cheered Kelce and the Chiefs on in over a dozen games since the two went public with their relationship.

“It's just been so special to have her be a part of Chiefs Kingdom,” Hunt said.