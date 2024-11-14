The Green Bay Packers have overcome a handful of obstacles already in the 2024 NFL season. Jordan Love has suffered multiple injuries, but that hasn't slowed the Packers down one bit. Green Bay is 6-3 heading into Week 11 and is positioned well to compete for a playoff spot in the NFC.

The Packers will face an NFC North rival in Week 11 in the Bears. Green Bay has a better roster than Chicago on paper and seems to have an advantage at QB. Caleb Williams has played okay football for a rookie, but he is failing to live up to expectations as an elite talent selected first overall.

The Bears recently fired OC Shane Waldron, so they will present an unknown challenge schematically against the Packers.

Can the Packers take care of business against their most hated division rival? Or will they suffer a tough loss and give up some ground in the NFC North divisional race?

Below are three Packers bold predictions ahead of their Week 11 matchup against the Bears.

Packers QB Jordan Love looks healthy, torches the Bears' secondary

Jordan Love has not had the 2024 campaign that he envisioned before the start of the season.

Love has dealt with multiple injuries throughout the first half of the season, the latter of which has impacted in performance in the last two games. He has not thrown a touchdown pass since their Week 7 win against the Texans. Love had 196 yards and an interceptions against the Jaguars, where he suffered his injury. He tried to tough it out the next week against the Lions but only managed 273 yards and an interception.

Love did not look like his usual self in these games, largely because his mobility was severely impacted.

Now that Love has had a chance to rest up during the bye week, it will be interesting to see what version shows up on Sunday.

I have a hunch that Love will return to his old ways and have a great game against a hated division rival.

My prediction: Jordan Love throws for over 300 passing yards and two touchdowns in a performance that reminds Packers fans why they extended him this offseason. Let's also say that Love's mobility returns and he rushes for at least 30 yards on scrambles out of the pocket.

Josh Jacobs runs all over Bears defense

Josh Jacobs is the engine that runs the Packers offense.

Matt LaFleur always likes to establish the run, and Jacobs is exactly the bell cow back who do just that — and without any rest.

Jacobs boasts incredible endurance and routinely handles the bulk of the carries for the Packers. This is unlike most teams in the NFL that split carries between multiple running backs.

The Bears boast one of the better defenses in the NFL and present a significant challenge for the Packers. I would be shocked if the Packers did not lean heavily on Jacobs and his ability to move the chains early and often in this game.

If the Packers are able to establish a rhythm on offense, they have a great chance of coming away with a win.

My prediction: Josh Jacobs will carry the ball at least 20 times on Sunday. Jacobs will accumulate at least 125 yards on those carries. The Packers can exhaust the Bears' front seven with enough Jacobs runs, and I believe that LaFleur will make an effort to establish the run like he always does.

Packers' defense shuts down Bears' passing game, Xavier McKinney picks off Caleb Williams

We've already talked about how Caleb Williams has struggled in the early stages of the NFL career. The Bears have shown that they are lucky to win games if Williams is having an off day.

This bodes well for a Packers defense that has been absurdly good at forcing turnovers so far this season.

Xavier McKinney in particular has forced a ton of turnovers for the Packers. He has six interceptions on the season, which is tied for first among all safeties.

The Packers will do whatever they can to put pressure on Caleb Williams and to confuse him with disguised coverages. I have a feeling that will work very well.

My prediction: Xavier McKinney will build on his strong 2024 campaign and intercept at least one Caleb Williams pass during this game. I believe that Green Bay will take advantage of Williams leaning on his ability to extend plays and force multiple turnovers. If this happens, there's no question that the Packers win this game.