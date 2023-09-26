Greta Gerwig's ‘Barbie' movie isn't just hitting box office gold. It's also striking a nostalgic and emotional chord with adults, and Mattel is reaping the rewards.

Recently, a TikTok trend has emerged where grown men and women share videos of themselves strolling through toy store aisles, carefully selecting Barbie dolls for themselves.

Interestingly, the motivation behind this trend is to reconnect with their inner child and find emotional support through either Ryan Gosling or Margot Robbie's barbie dolls.

This phenomenon gained momentum following the release of Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie this summer. Many are buying these dolls not only for themselves. But also as gifts for loved ones who may not have had the opportunity to own them as kids.

Psychology professor Kristin Flora points out that this trend has positive implications. It allows adults to revisit their childhood and share their experiences on social media, fostering a sense of connection and well-being. This trend demonstrates the profound impact the “Barbie” movie has had on American culture. Whether driven by nostalgia or emotional well-being, it continues to generate significant financial success.

Warner Bros. has already surpassed a billion dollars in revenue from the film, and the surge in barbie doll purchases is undoubtedly adding to the windfall. Ultimately, it's bringing joy to filmgoers and contributing to people's happiness. In another X (formerly Twitter) post, it's agreeable that it's Greta Gerwig's world. We're just living in it.

Barbie is still available to watch in local cinemas. And if anyone's looking to buy barbie dolls after watching, here's a comprehensive movie review.