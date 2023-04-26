Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Damian Lillard took a shot at an unnamed NBA player on Tuesday, and a lot of fans thinks he’s referring to Memphis Grizzlies swingman Dillon Brooks.

On Twitter, Lillard sent out a tweet saying “You can’t be ‘HIM’ one day and in a identity crisis a few days later.” He didn’t drop any names, but fans were quick to assume he’s talking about Brooks.

“Dillon Fraud Brooks,” a follower commented. Another one said, “Naww it’s def Brooks.”

A third Twitter user commented, “I thought you were being transphobic at first ffs.. but yeah I hate Dillion Brooks as well.”

For those not in the know, Brooks refused to talk to the media on Monday after the Grizzlies lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 4. The Memphis vet got a ton of backlash for it, especially since it was just a few days ago when he did nothing but disrespect LeBron James.

After the Grizzlies tied the series at 1-1 in Game 2 last week, Brooks kept mocking LeBron and even called him “old.” The 27-year-old added that he won’t “respect someone until he gives me 40.” Less than a week after saying that, all he could tell to the media is “I’m out.”

From “I’m Him” to “I’m Out,” it was definitely a drastic change of tune from Brooks.

Here are more reactions to Damian Lillard’s cryptic tweet:

This guys does this pretty much every day lol https://t.co/GLn2B1ELPi pic.twitter.com/EeWC2DUxP1 — kernel panic attack (@goodbyefriend) April 26, 2023

It remains to be seen if Dillon Brooks will respond to the criticisms coming his way, though it doesn’t look like the mockery will end any time soon. Earlier, Richard Jefferson called his act of avoiding the media cowardly.