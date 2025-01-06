The Dallas Mavericks visit the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night. Desmond Bane is on the injury report and is listed as doubtful. Bane has been dealing with a left ankle sprain but still finished with 22 points in a 121-113 loss against the Golden State Warriors. Here's everything we know about Desmond Bane's injury and playing status vs. the Mavericks.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Desmond Bane injury status vs. Mavericks

Given that Desmond Bane is doubtful on the injury report, the assumption is that he will not be suiting up against the Mavericks on Monday. Bane played in the Grizzlies' 121-113 loss to the Warriors on Saturday. Given the proximity of when he sprained his left ankle, taking time off is in his best interest.

After the Grizzlies ascended to the upper echelon in the Western Conference standings, a rough patch of going 5-5 in their last ten games has them in third place behind the Houston Rockets. The Denver Nuggets are trailing the Grizzlies by 2.0 games.

Bane has been on a tear of late, scoring 22+ points in the Grizzlies' last four outings, including scoring 22 in back-to-backs against the Sacramento Kings and Warriors. He also averaged 18.8 points, 6.0 assists, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.4 steals in December. Compared to his season averages of 16.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 5.2 assists, Bane has stepped up for the thriving Grizzlies.

In the last meeting between the two teams on December 3, the Mavs beat the Grizzlies 121-116 in an NBA Cup group-stage matchup. Ja Morant's 31 points led the Grizzlies in the five-point loss, Bane added 19 points, and Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 16 points and seven rebounds. The Mavs, amid a four-game losing streak, lost to the Cavaliers 134-122 on Friday. The last time the Grizzlies won a game was against the Suns on December 31.

However, if the Grizzlies are to earn their first win of the calendar year, they will most likely have to do so without Bane.