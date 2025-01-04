Fans love an early regular season preview of a potential NBA Playoffs matchup. Unfortunately, the Memphis Grizzlies will face the Golden State Warriors with most of the stars wearing regular person clothes. Well, not regular in price for most but Stephen Curry and Ja Morant will not be in uniform on Saturday, January 4. It will be up to Jaren Jackson Jr. and Draymond Green to provide the fireworks in this early 2025 face-off of two squads who do not like each other.

The Grizzlies(23-12) listed Desmond Bane (left ankle sprain) and John Konchar (left shoulder) as questionable on the midday injury report. It's a tough blow as Memphis moves over to the West Coast's Bay Area a night after losing to the Sacramento Kings (138-133). However, Jaren Jackson Jr. and the Grizzlies are hungry for respect and the Warriors (17-15) are missing their most lethal threat. Golden State has gone just 3-7 over the last 10 games.

Fan favorite Yuki Kawamura (left AC Joint sprain) and veteran Luke Kennard (right hamstring soreness) are listed as doubtful. Santi Aldama (ankle), GG Jackson (foot), Ja Morant (shoulder), Marcus Smart (finger), and Vince Williams Jr. (ankle) would be an interesting lineup to run out on occasion. Instead, they will not even suit up against Golden State. Those five have been ruled out.

The good news for Taylor Jenkins? Brandon Clarke, Jake LaRavia, and NBA Rookie of the Year candidate Zach Edey are not listed at all. The Warriors will be missing Gary Payton II (calf) and Brandin Podziemski (abdominal tightness) along with Curry. Andrew Wiggins (hamstring) is probable.

Memphis lost the first visit to Golden State (123-118) but the Grizzlies got a 51-point revenge win at home. These two teams will next meet once more this season. Perhaps all of the NBA All-Stars will be available on April Fool's Day in the FedEx Forum.