The road to the NBA Playoffs is getting more challenging by the day for Ja Morant's fun, inconsistent Memphis Grizzlies. Injuries have been an issue all season as Taylor Jenkins has patched together winning rotations around Jaren Jackson Jr. Morant and Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves) will headline the next show while Zach Edey and Rudy Gobert battle down low. However, key reserves Marcus Smart and Cam Spencer will not be available during the upcoming four-game road trip full of Western Conference contenders.

Marcus Smart is still working back from a partial tear of the proximal extensor hood of his right index finger suffered in a 128-112 win over the Atlanta Hawks on December 21. Smart (18 games played) is now considered week-to-week per the team's press release. The 30-year-old has averaged 9.2 points, 3.8 assists, and 2.3 rebounds per game in 21.2 minutes of action.

Cam Spencer suffered a left thumb fracture on January 9 during a Memphis Hustle practice and the Grizzlies have already planned a surgery to repair the injury. The 24-year-old is expected to make a full recovery and will be re-evaluated in three weeks. The Grizzlies will miss the second-round rookie's scrappy nature as much as the approximately four points, two rebounds, and two assists per game. Spencer has played in only 10 games, logging about 12 minutes a night.

Thankfully, Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., Desmond Bane, Zach Edey, and Santi Aldama were not mentioned on the injury report. That is great news for a Grizzlies squad that is 2-4 over the last six against NBA Playoffs contenders. Jenkins may not have to get as funky with Zach Edey and the Grizzlies rotations on this road trip after all.

Memphis did make a non-injury-related transaction as well on January 10. The Grizzlies signed Zyon Pullin to a two-way contract after waiving Colin Castleton. Pullin has averaged 24.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.7 assists in six G-League appearances with the Sioux Falls Skyforce this season. He is shooting 53.5% from the field and 42.4% from beyond the arc.