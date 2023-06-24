Academy Award-winning actress Halle Berry, known for her remarkable performances on the big screen, has announced a major career change. During Bloomberg's technology summit, Berry confirmed her transition into the tech industry as a communications executive at a biotech startup in San Francisco, SFGate reports.

The Hollywood starlet, who has been scaling back her movie appearances in recent years, revealed that she has taken on the role of Chief of Communications at Pendulum Therapeutics, a medical probiotic company specializing in supplements. Berry's move signals her readiness for a “second act” and a new chapter in her professional life.

While attending the summit, Halle Berry shared her excitement about exploring different opportunities. Although she hinted at future projects, she emphasized her commitment to Silicon Valley, indicating a departure from her Hollywood roots.

Berry's decision to join Pendulum Therapeutics aligns with her personal journey and health advocacy. As someone diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at a young age, she has been vocal about her experience and her ability to manage the condition. Pendulum's flagship product, Glucose Control, which contains five strains of probiotics, aims to help individuals with Type 2 diabetes regulate their sugar levels.

Having personally benefited from Pendulum's supplements and witnessing positive results, Berry is passionate about spreading awareness and knowledge about the product. She hopes to make a meaningful impact in her new role and contribute to the company's mission of improving health through innovative biotech solutions.

At 56 years old, Berry recognizes the need for a shift in her career trajectory. Expressing her desire for a second act as significant as her first, she acknowledges that her days as a “dancing bear” in the entertainment industry are behind her.