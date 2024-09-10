Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young recently appeared on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast and talked about his top-five shooters in the NBA.

The list: Steph Curry, Damian Lillard, himself, Klay Thompson, and fellow Hawks teammate Bogdan Bogdanovic.

Young had himself a year, averaging 25.7 points, 10.8 assists, and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 37.3% from three-point land last season. Speaking of beyond-the-arc shots, the Hawks guard set a franchise record in that category. He surpassed Mookie Blaylock for the most three-point field goals in Hawks history during the 2024 campaign. Since 2020, Statmuse says that Young has the 14th most three-pointers with 903. Curry, Lillard, and Bogdanovic are all on the same list and within the top 16.

Bogdanovic posted the 16th most three-pointers since 2020 with 865. Even though he takes a lower volume of shots than Young, his percentages are slightly increased. While Young shoots 36%, Bogdanovic is shooting 38.7%.

Can Hawks, Trae Young use shooting to get back to playoff contention?

Most certainly they can. After all, the Hawks went all the way to the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals against the eventual champion Milwaukee Bucks. Fellow teammate Dejounte Murray was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans for Larry Nance Jr. and two fist-round picks. The Murray-Young experiment never seemed to work out, as they finished 36-46 and were eliminated in the play-in game.

Plus, Hawks head coach Quin Snyder has been fond of Young ever since taking the position. He mentioned numerous times how difficult it is to win games without Young. That being said, their second-leading scorer and secondary ball-handler is in New Orleans. As a result, Bogdanovic might be in for more of his role when he was on the Serbian National Team during the 2024 Summer Olympics.

With the 2024-25 season set to kick off, the Hawks could be in the running for a top three-point shooting team in the NBA. Two of Young’s top shooters are on the same squad.