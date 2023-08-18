50 Cent had some playful banter with Busta Rhymes during The Final Lap tour, taking a lighthearted jab at the size of Busta's massive gold chain, Complex reports. In a behind-the-scenes video captured at the Charlotte stop of the tour, 50 Cent can be seen jokingly teasing Busta Rhymes about the proportions of his gold chain.

50 Cent tells Busta Rhymes that his chain is too big 😂💯 pic.twitter.com/TljQiOcab6 — Wave Check🌊 (@thewavecheckk) August 18, 2023

“Look at this, tell him his chain too big,” 50 Cent quipped to someone off-camera, unable to keep a straight face. “Tell that n***a his chain too big, he ain't got friends they not telling him.” The interaction led both rappers to burst into laughter. The behind-the-scenes video also featured appearances by Charlotte native DaBaby.

The Final Lap tour took place at the PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte, North Carolina, where the two New York rap legends, 50 Cent and Busta Rhymes, shared the stage to celebrate the 20th anniversary of 50 Cent's debut album, “Get Rich or Die Tryin'.”

The colossal chain that sparked the playful ribbing from 50 Cent has been a notable accessory for Busta Rhymes. Even fellow rapper Jim Jones expressed his astonishment at the chain's size during a meet-up in Las Vegas earlier in May. Busta's jeweler, TraxNYC, revealed that the custom piece measures a staggering 54mm and is adorned with over 10,000 diamonds. Busta Rhymes commissioned the impressive chain, and TraxNYC praised the craftsmanship and beauty of the piece.

This lighthearted exchange between 50 Cent and Busta Rhymes showcases the camaraderie and playful spirit among rap artists, as they bond over their distinct styles and accessories. It also sheds light on the entertaining behind-the-scenes moments that fans rarely get to see, offering a glimpse into the personalities of these legendary artists.