J. Cole made a bold statement during a recent performance, declaring 50 Cent's “Get Rich or Die Tryin'” as the greatest album of all time, placing it ahead of Michael Jackson's iconic “Thriller,” Complex confirms.

At 50 Cent's concert in Brooklyn, where he kicked off his Final Lap Tour at the Barclays Center, he brought out J. Cole to perform “No Role Modelz.” As the show neared its end, Cole took a moment to share his opinion on the matter.

“Can I say this before I move off stage?” Cole began. “If y’all don’t make some noise for one of the greatest n-ggas to ever do this shit. 50 muthafuckin’ Cent, Curtis Jackson. Get Rich or Die Tryin’ the best album of all time. I don’t give a fuck what you talking about, n-gga!”

.@JColeNC says @50cent’s debut album Get Rich or Die Tryin’ is the greatest album of all time over Michael Jackson’s Thriller #THEFINALLAPTOUR pic.twitter.com/2oPPj5Z86t — ME 🇭🇹 (@BlackDynamite91) August 10, 2023

He continued, “It’s Get Rich or Die Tryin’ at No. 1 and it’s Thriller at No. 2, and I love Michael Jackson. But I promise y’all that, Curtis Jackson, 50 Cent, we love you my n-gga, for real.”

“Get Rich or Die Tryin'” achieved massive success upon its release, certified 9X-platinum by the RIAA and the best-selling album of 2003. The album's impact was further solidified with a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album.

On the other hand, “Thriller” remains the best-selling album of all time, with an astounding 70 million copies sold worldwide. The album's monumental success translated into a record-breaking eight Grammy wins for Michael Jackson.

While the seriousness of Cole's statement remains uncertain, his conviction while proclaiming it on stage left a strong impression on the audience. Whether “Get Rich or Die Tryin'” truly claims the title of “the best album of all time” over “Thriller” is a matter of personal perspective, but Cole's bold opinion certainly sparked discussions among fans.