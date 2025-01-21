MIAMI – As the Miami Heat take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night, it will be another game to witness the emergence of Tyler Herro as a consistent star. As the Heat's All-Star hopeful looks to continue to impress, opposing defenses have started to take notice as Bam Adebayo speaks on how Herro has to adjust in the same way Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry does.

This is not the first time Herro and Curry have been compared, especially within the team, but as Herro is consistently having a great season, defenses have been throwing double teams and even some players face-guarding him. That was seen in the win over the Spurs on Sunday when Adebayo spoke about how he has to adjust like Curry has been doing his entire career.

“He is the focal point of a lot of scouting reports,” Adebayo said of Herro after the victory against San Antonio. “So for us, it’s understanding that he’s got to play kind of like Steph. He might not get the ball, but go set a screen, go screen somebody. That’s how you get yourself open. “Me and him had that conversation during the game. He was like, ‘Man, what am I supposed to do?’ I was like, ‘Just go screen for somebody.’ Literally if they’re face-guarding you, just go screen for somebody. Somebody is going to be open. Obviously, the game laxed up, people relaxed and he’s getting to all his go-to moves, he’s getting into his rhythm. He’s a phenomenal shooter, so you got to respect it.”

Expand Tweet

Heat's Tyler Herro on the “sign of respect” he's getting from defenses

As the Heat continues with the Jimmy Butler drama, one of the bright sides has been Herro who has emerged as a go-to player for the team which was always going to lead to tougher defense. Spurs guard Stephon Castle was one to bring that intensity on Sunday as Herro spoke after the game about Castle and the type of defense he has been seeing recently.

“He picked me up in the garage,” Herro said. “When I got out of my car, he was actually waiting on me.”

“It’s starting to be an every night thing,” Herro continued on the defense that has been thrown at him. “I like it. It’s a sign of respect, obviously.”

Expand Tweet

At any rate, Herro will continue to be more like Curry as the Heata are 21-20 which puts them eighth in the Eastern Conference as they take on the Trail Blazers on Tuesday night.