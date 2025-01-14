There's no question that the Miami Heat have been in headlines for all the wrong reasons as of late, but the South Beach squad has quietly gone 3-1 over their last four games. Players have had to step up and fill new roles while learning on the job, but Jordan Brand athlete and second-year man Jaime Jacquez Jr. has taken full accountability in doing his part for the Heat. Just recently, Jacquez debuted his own PE of the Air Jordan 39 against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Jaime Jacquez Jr. was first signed to Jordan Brand in October 2023 upon his entry to the league out of UCLA. Jacquez was familiar with the Jumpman as they sponsored the UCLA Men's Basketball team, so it's cool to see the young star receive his own player exclusive colorway of the latest Air Jordan 39, complete with the debut of Jacquez' personal Jordan signature logo.

Jaime Jacquez Jr. debuts his new logo on the Air Jordan 39

The shoes features a clean textured white upper with a gum rubber outsole for contrast. The PE also includes hits of red and green to acknowledge Jacquez' Mexican heritage. Finally, we see his new “Triple J” logo in brown on the back heel to match the Jumpman on the tongue. This was a very clean colorway and players will often rock their own set of PE sneakers for a while before entering into the process of creating a signature model.

The Miami Heat are currently fighting to hold playoff positioning and Jacquez will be a massive catalyst for getting them over that hump as the season wears on. In terms of his footwear, stay up-to-date with our Sneakers news for updates on when Jaime Jacquez Jr. could see his own signature model.