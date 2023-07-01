The event for Honkai Star Rail Version 1.1‘s second phase, Stellar Flare, is here, so take a look at our guide on how to beat the event.

Stellar Flare

“A researcher from the space station found a combat simulation program of unknown origins called Stellar Flare. Running it can take the user into a simulated battleground, where you can practice warfare against different opponents.

There are special combat rules within the simulation. Familiarize yourself with them and build strategies for a smooth victory.”

Honkai Star Rail Event Rules:

After the event starts, a new challenge stage will be unlocked each day, for a total of 8 stages. Each stage has 3 difficulties: Dwarf Star, Giant Star, and Supergiant Star, with ascending enemy strength and different gameplay. The Trailblazer can challenge the Giant Star difficulty straight away, and the Supergiant Star difficulty will be unlocked after completing the Giant Star difficulty. The levels of enemies and any trial characters will be determined by the Trailblazer's current Equilibrium Level upon initiating the event for the first time. These levels will not be changed if your Equilibrium Level increases during the event.

Complete a stage to claim its prize from the event screen. Completing higher difficulties will automatically grant rewards for the lower difficulties. The Trailblazer can obtain Challenge Rewards after eliminating enemies in the third wave and sixth wave respectively in the Supergiant Star difficulty.

Honkai Star Rail Stellar Flare Guide

The enemies in this event will always be 5 levels lower than your current level cap. Additionally, the event will also allow the player to us Trial Units that are 5 levels lower than your current level cap. A total of 8 stages are available, with a new one being unlocked each day. As of this guide, there are currently four stages unlocked.

One thing that the event rules did not mention is that, each of the stage gives players a special buff specific to that stage. These buffs are supposed to help the player during this event, as it focuses a lot on speed. The clear conditions for all stages are the same:

Giant Star Clear Condition: Eliminate 2 Waves of enemies within 3 round(s) (This clears Dwarf Star as well)

Supergiant Star Clear Condition:

Eliminate 3 waves of enemies within 3 round(s)

Eliminate 6 waves of enemies within 3 round(s)

Stage 1: Take Their Lives While They're Sick

Trial Character: Arlan

Stage Effect: When an ally inflicts Weakness Break on any enemy target, fully regenerate the ally's Energy immediately. After an ally uses their Ultimate to attack an enemy, DMG dealt to this enemy increases by 60%. This effect can stack up to 5 times.

Enemies:

Automaton Grizzly (Weakness: Fire, Ice, Lightning)

Automaton Hound (Weakness: Physical, Lightning)

Automaton Beetle (Weakness: Lightning, Wind, Imaginary)

Automaton Spider (Weakness: Lightning, Wind)

Recommended Team Members:

A Lightning DPS This allows players to take advantage of the Stage Effect to constantly cast their Ultimate, thanks to all enemies being weak to Lightning. Examples of this include Jing Yuan, Serval, and Arlan. It is entirely possible to clear up to Supergiant Star using the Trial Arlan.

Two Harmony Characters These Harmony characters will be in charge of powering up the DPS even more. Examples include Bronya, Tingyun, or Yukong

One Abundance Character This is especially important if you are using the Trial Arlan, as his Skill will slowly whittle down his HP.



The general plan here is to Weakness Break the enemy with your DPS. This then allows them to do an Ultimate Loop that should make quick work of the enemy. Buff and Heal the DPS when neccesary.

Stage 2: Septenary Woe, Annihilation

Trial Character: Luocha

Stage Effect: When an ally uses their Skill or Ultimate, if their current HP is above 50% of their Max HP, consume HP equal to 30% of their Max HP to guarantee a CRIT Hit for the next attack, and increases all allies' ATK by 50% for 2 turns. This effect can stack up to 8 times.

Enemies:

Searing Prowler (Weakness: Ice, Lightning, Imaginary)

Vagrant (Weakness: Physical, Lightning)

Automaton Hound (Weakness: Physical, Lightning)

Recommended Team Members:

An Abundance Character The Stage Effect consumes 30% of a character's HP whenever it happens, so the player must constantly have a healer topping up the team's HP above 50%. The Trial Luocha is the perfect fit here as he can automatically heal characters whose HP goes below 50%, and his healing field also helps. Additionally, he deals Imaginary damage, which the boss is weak to.

A Lightning DPS Much like the previous Stage, all of the enemies in this stage are weak to Lightning. As such, having a Lightning DPS is important, especially an AOE one. Jing Yuan is the best pick here, but the player can also use Arlan or Serval in a pinch. Just make sure to watch Arlan's HP.

Two Flex characters Players can choose to bring either two supports like Bronya and TIngyun here, or bring more AOE Lightning Characters to deal even more damage.



Constantly use Skills and Ultimates when you can to increase the damage of your attacks. Also, remember to heal your team whenever possible.

Stage 3: Contagious Psych Bomb

Trial Character: Himeko

Stage Effect: When an ally inflicts Weakness Break on any enemy, reduce all enemies' Toughness to 0 and apply the same type of Weakness Break on them as that on the initial Weakness Broken enemy. After a Weakness Broken enemy is attacked, DMG dealt to it increases by 40%. This effect can stack up to 12 times.

Enemies:

Silvermane Lieutenant (Weakness: Physical, Ice, Quantum)

Silvermane Gunner (Weakness: Physical, Ice, Lightning)

Silvermane Soldier (Weakness: Wind, Quantum, Fire)

Silvermane Cannoneer (Weakness: Physical, Ice, Imaginary)

Recommended Team Members:

Your Strongest DPS Thanks to the Stage Effect, you only really need to bring a DPS that one of the enemies is weak to. This includes the Trial Himeko, Seele, Qingque, Sushang, and more. As long as they can break one of the enemies on screen, they're good to go.

Two Harmony Characters Maximizing damage is important in this Stage, as you will have to quickly deal damage to all enemies. That means bringing characters like Bronya, Tingyun, or Yukong.

One Flex character The player can bring another DPS to round off the team, or bring an AOE character to apply the Stage Effect's increased DMG dealt.



Weakness Break one enemy, and you Break them all. As such, focus on attacking the one weak enemy, then just keep on attacking right after.

Stage 4: Limited Firepower

Trial Character: Qingque

Stage Effect: Using a Skill does not consume Skill Points. When using a Skill or an Ultimate on allies, additionally increase the target ally's CRIT Rate by 20% and CRIT DMG by 60% for 2 turns. This effect can stack up to 2 times.

Enemies:

Silvermane Lieutenant (Weakness: Physical, Ice, Quantum)

Silvermane Gunner (Weakness: Physical, Ice)

Silvermane Soldier (Weakness: Wind, Quantum,)

Silvermane Cannoneer (Weakness: Physical, Ice, Imaginary)

Recommended Team Members:

Qingque If there was ever a fight Qingque would excell in, it would be this one. As Skill Points are infinite in this stage, players can just constantly keep using Qingque's skill to empower her Basic Attack. Additionally, her Skill counts towards the stage effect, so you will always have the increased CRIT Rate and CRIT DMG.

Two Harmony Characters These Harmony characters will be in charge of powering up Qingque as much as possible. You can run Bronya, Tingyun, or Yukong here.

One Flex Character Players can either put a third Harmony character to stack even more buffs on Qingque, or bring an Abundance character as Qingque and the Harmony characters are very weak against damage.



Players should just repeatetedly cast Qingque's Skill and Ultimate, as the Stage Effect is perfect for her.

Stage 5: It's My Turn!

Trial Character: Welt

Stage Effect:

Enemies:

Recommended Team Members:

Stage 6: More Than Ice and Fire

Trial Character: Serval

Stage Effect:

Enemies:

Recommended Team Members:

Stage 7: FeLiNa

Trial Character: Tingyun

Stage Effect:

Enemies:

Recommended Team Members:

Stage 8: Comatose for but a Second

Trial Character: Sampo

Stage Effect:

Enemies:

Recommended Team Members:

That's all for our guide on the Honkai Star Rail event Stellar Flare. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.