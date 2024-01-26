Check out the Honkai Star Rail Version 2.0 Livestream Stellar Jade Redemption Codes here, so you can save up for the upcoming new banners!

Here are the Special Redemption codes revealed during the Honkai Star Rail Version 2.0 Special Program:

TT9S28LK4QHP – 100 Stellar Jades, 50,000 credits EA8BKR4KL93T – 100 Stellar Jades, 5 Traveler's Guide LTQA2Q5249KF – 100 Stellar Jades, 4 Refined Aether

With the three codes, you'll get a total of 300 Stellar Jades and more. You can redeem these codes on the official site. Redeem them ASAP as these are only valid for 24 hours after the livestream and you do not want to miss out on these codes.

Honkai Star Rail 2.0 adds two new playable 5-star characters, Black Swan (5-star Wind Nihility), Sparkle (5-star Quantum Harmony), and Misha (4-star Ice Destruction). The 5-star characters' Signature Light Cones will both have a rate-up Event Warp Banner that will run simultaneously with the characters. More information on all characters can be found below.

Rerun banners will also happen in this patch.

This major update will notably add Penacony, the Land of Dreams, which will be the third stop of the Astral Express and the fourth area overall. As revealed in the Honkai Star Rail 2.0 Livestream, the Trailblaze Mission in Penacony will be the longest so far, concluding with an epilogue in Version 2.3 for a total of 4 patches.