The Honkai Star Rail Version 2.1 Special Program Livestream brought us Stellar Jade codes! Check them out here.
Here are the Special Redemption codes revealed during the Honkai Star Rail Version 2.1 Special Program:
- 3SRN6L3AADLK– 100 Stellar Jades, 50,000 credits
- EA8BKR4JL93T – 100 Stellar Jades, 5 Traveler's Guide
With the three codes, you'll get a total of 300 Stellar Jades and more. You can redeem these codes on the official site. Redeem them ASAP as these are only valid for 24 hours after the livestream and you do not want to miss out on these codes.
Honkai Star Rail 2.0 adds two new playable 5-star characters, Acheron and Aventurine. The 5-star characters' Signature Light Cones will both have a rate-up Event Warp Banner that will run simultaneously with the characters. More information on all characters can be found below.
Rerun banners for Jingliu and Luocha will also happen in this patch.
This update will encompass the first anniversary of Honkai Star Rail, and we're sure to be celebrating with tons of rewards!
“Lone voyagers in the cosmos are driven by two desires: to tread in the trails of the past, and to forge their own way. But under Their scrutiny… most end up adhering to the former.”
“A drifter claiming to be a Galaxy Ranger. Her true name is unknown, and she walks the cosmos alone, carrying with her a long sword.
Though aloof and taciturn, her blade flicks out like lashing lightning. And yet, she always strikes with her scabbard, never drawing the sword free.”
Acheron is a 5-star Lightning character on the Path of Nihility. As an Emanator of Nihility, it's no surprise that her kit has built-in synergy with Nihility characters. She gets more offensive stats when in a party with Nihility units. Acheron also has a special mechanic on her Ultimate, where she does not operate off of Energy but rather her unique stacking mechanic.
“Go ahead, use me as you wish, even stab me in the back when you see fit. Exploitation and treachery are simply tools of the trade. But remember, I don't make deals that don't pay off… So, I hope you don't disappoint me.”
“A senior manager in the IPC Strategic Investment Department and one of the Ten Stonehearts. His Cornerstone is “Aventurine of stratagems.”
He possesses an air of frivolity and doesn't shy away from taking risks. His constant smile makes it difficult for people to discern his true feelings.
He won his current position by wagering against fate itself. He views life as a high-stakes, high-return investment, and he plays this particular gamble with masterful ease.”
Aventurine is a 5-star Imaginary character on the Path of Preservation. His kit is focused on providing Shields and DEF buffs to his allies while having a follow-up mechanic as a secondary source of damage.
His main scaling stat is DEF, meaning that it shouldn't be too much of a pain to farm for his Relics. With his addition, running a mono-Imaginary team is now more viable since players can run a well-rounded team with the available characters.
