The Houston Texans have announced that they're activating Right Tackle and Alabama State alumnus Tytus Howard and punter Cameron Johnston, taking them off the injured/reserved list per a tweet by reporter Adam Schefter.

“Texans have activated OT Tytus Howard and P Cam Johnston from the Reserve/Injured list,” he tweeted early Saturday afternoon.

Texans have activated OT Tytus Howard and P Cam Johnston from the Reserve/Injured list. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 7, 2023

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

Howard & Johnston's return comes as the Texans prepare to play the Atlanta Falcons, which is welcome news for the team. Howard's return from a broken hand will prove to be pivotal for star rookie Quarterback C.J. Stroud. Stroud has already performed well, passing for 306 yards and 2 touchdowns as he led the team to a 30-6 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Howard has started in 50 of the Texan's 74 since being drafted out of Alabama State in 2019. Howard pass blocking for Stroud should only aid in his continued efficiency.

Johnston returns to the team after suffering a calf muscle injury in training camp. His comeback will also be crucial, considering he achieved an average net punt of 42.4 yards last season for Houston, marking the second-highest of his career. His punting talent on special teams will be important, especially as they gear up to face an Atlanta Falcons team that has had trouble putting together consistent and successful offensive drives with second-year quarterback Desmond Ridder.

The Texans will play the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at 1 PM EST at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The game will air regionally on Fox and will be available nationally on YouTube TV's Sunday Ticket.