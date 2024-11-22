Iconic Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce was berated by autograph hounds after appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! How he handled the situation speaks to the NFL legend's class.

Videos have surfaced of Kelce being yelled at by autograph hounds after the show. He is getting into his car as the hounds attempt to guilt trip him into signing autographs, pointing out how “people are dying out here [the streets].”

One autograph hound in particular was especially degrading to Kelce. “Kiss my f**king ass. You ain't nobody special,” they yelled. “F**k the autograph, it's the attitude.”

Eventually, Kelce got out and approached the crowd. The autograph hound continued berating him, yelling over Kelce before the former center eventually got out of his car. He pointed out how Morgan Freeman and Harrison Ford have signed autographs for him previously.

“I'll put the gloves down right now,” the hound said as the Eagles legend approached.

Kelce said, “I'm not trying to be rude; I'm not trying to be mean.” Every time he tried to speak, the autograph hound would yell over him. Despite this, he kept his cool before eventually signing his autograph.

Suddenly, the autography hound changed his tune. “God bless you, sir,” they said. “We supported you before this. I always laughed and liked you. I apologize because I do love you. I'm not a p**shy; I'm not a punk. I have love for you.”

Eventually, Kelce signed his item. The autograph hound claimed to “love everybody” who comes through the Jimmy Kimmel Live! studio. “We greet them with courtesy, honesty, and love,” he said.

The video concluded with the autograph hound apologizing to Jason Kelce, saying, “Thank you, and I'm sorry for talking like an ass.”

Who is Jason Kelce?

From 2011-23, Kelce was the Philadelphia Eagles' center. During his career, he was named to six All-Pro teams, all First-team, and seven Pro Bowls. He started 193 games throughout his legendary career.

He played his college football at Cincinnati from 2006-10 after playing high school football at Cleveland Heights. Coming out of college, Kelce was drafted in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL Draft.

While on the Eagles, Kelce won one Super Bowl (LII) and appeared in another. The Eagles faced the Kansas City Chiefs, who have Jason's brother Travis Kelce, in Super Bowl LVII. The Chiefs won 38-35.

He then returned for one more season in 2023 and retired after the season ended. During his final season, Kelce broke the Eagles' franchise record for most consecutive starts, which Jon Runyan previously held.