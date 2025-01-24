Taylor Swift has dropped a new cardigan…but only for a limited time. In anticipation of Valentine's Day, Swift shared a Lover cardigan inspired by her 2019 album and song of the same name.

The white knit cardigan has a pink stripe and “Taylor Swift” patch as well as heart-shaped buttons and hearts surrounding the cardigan. Until Sunday, Jan. 26, the $70 cardigan ranging from XS/S to 3XL/4XL will be available on her official website.

This is not the first time that Swift has released a cardigan in honor of an album. The staple is a Swift tradition and she has released limited edition cardigans for “Folklore,” “Red (Taylor's Version),” “1989 (Taylor's Version),” “Speak Now (Taylor's Version),” “Midnights” and “The Tortured Poets Department.”

In addition to the Lover cardigan, she has also released a collector's edition of her 2019 album with a heart-shaped vinyl which was available earlier this month.

What Does Travis Kelce Has To Say About Taylor Swift's New Music?

While the special release of Swift's Lover album and the cardigan are great collector's items, fans. are still itching for new music.

Last month, a source told Us Weekly that she wants to start the year off slow and “then she’ll get to work on a new album and is talking about hitting the road again—albeit on a smaller scale than the Eras Tour—in 2026.”

“Taylor and her team continually make consistently great pop music,” former Sony Music executive Seth Schachner told the publication. “Taylor has the goods with hooks and great production and songwriting…I don’t see her changing the production of her sound radically. A Taylor Swift reggae or metal release are not likely scenarios. She’s a very prolific artist. She doesn’t need to reinvent herself.”

However, while there is a possibility of a tour and new project from the “Anti-Hero” singer, it is not confirmed by Swift or her team.

“Things can change. A lot of it hinges on what happens over the next year with Travis,” the source added. “She’s told her team to give her one year to see how things go in her personal life.”

The latest update on Swift's music is actually coming from her boyfriend Travis Kelce. In an interview with Pat McAfee, Kelce kept it vague on if he's heard any new music from his pop star girlfriend.

“I've listened to all the albums, I've heard about them all,” McAfee said, praising Kelce for treating Swift right since her previous records are about relationships going wrong. “I appreciate you, dude. I also think there's one coming where it's going to be great, like, a guy good thing. Like, that'll be great, in my house.”

While a rumored project is in the works, Kelce didn't confirm that there is new music on the way but instead noted that he will continue to support her music endeavors.

“You know I can't say, you know I can't say…any of that,” Kelce said. “I hear music everywhere.”

“I'll never chime in, but you already know I'm here to support it, I'm here to see where it can go, you know what I mean,” the athlete said.