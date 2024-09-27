Travis Kelce has been launched into the spotlight due to his NFL stardom, his profile relationship with his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, and his budding acting career. So, how does he deal with it all?

Donna Kelce, Travis' mom, spoke to Extra on how her three-time Super Bowl champion son deals with the constant media attention.

“He's always been one to be in the limelight,” Donna said. “He loves attention. I mean it, he's always dancing, always joking around, always having fun… he just loves life. He has a zest for life and he's one of those individuals that wants to make sure everybody's laughing and having a good time.”

She continued: “A lot of the antics that he does whether it's on the field or elsewhere… even with his clothes sometimes he's like, ‘I just want a smile out of people.”

Donna shared that Travis just enjoys life at the fullest capacity no matter what he's doing.

“It just seems like his life is on a trajectory that just is rising every single day and every time I turn around I'm seeing him doing something different whether it's on the golf course or at a concert or whatever, he's just having his best life right now,” she said.

Donna Kelce Defends Travis Kelce Over Increased Spotlight

Donna understands the scrutiny her son is under and briefly spoke about the pressure he is under on top of having his every move watched.

“It’s tough, it really is,” Donna told PEOPLE at the New York City premiere of the FX series “Grotesquerie” in which Travis makes his acting debut.

“You know, I don’t think they realize the pressure that people are under, whether they’re athletes or professionals that are in front of the camera. And it's just very difficult, there’s a lot of things going on behind the scenes,” she adds.

Donna is also the mother to Jason Kelce, Travis' older brother, who played for the Philadelphia Eagles for 13 seasons. Jason announced his retirement from the NFL in May. The mom of two shares that there are always some obstacles in the way for Travis as he stays in the spotlight.

“You don’t realize how many times people are trying to keep you from catching the ball, or trying to trip you up or hit you… so it's kinda hard when you’ve got people that are in your face 24/7,” she says.

On top of his fame, the tight end even admitted that his status has risen since he began dating Swift, which he coined the “Taylor Swift effect.” Swift and Kelce have been dating for a year now. The two fueled romance rumors back in September 2023 when Swift attended a Kansas City Chiefs game. She attended 13 games last season, including the Super Bowl, where Kelce picked up his third championship ring. Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs are up for a three-peat, which would make NFL history. No team has won a Super Bowl three years in a row. The Chiefs' next game is on Sunday (Sept. 29).