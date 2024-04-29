Hugh Jackman is fueling the fire by suggesting Michael B. Jordan's involvement with Deadpool 3. If he does appear in the film, there are several exciting possibilities.
The rumors all began when Jordan took to Instagram to share the Deadpool 3 trailer. All he did was simply share the trailer on his Instagram story, which caught the attention of MCU fans. Jackman then posted Jordan's story with a trio of hearts on top of it. Marvel Updates on X also captured the moment in case Jackman's story expired.
Hugh Jackman has responded to Michael B. Jordan promoting DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE pic.twitter.com/6vIzmGQpqp
— Marvel Updates (@update_marvel) April 28, 2024
Perhaps this interaction could suggest Jordan will be in the film. After all, Jackman has similarly interacted with Channing Tatum's Instagram, suggesting he could appear as Gambit.
Now, if Jordan appears in Deadpool 3, there are a few possibilities for him. He did play Johnny Storm/the Human Torch in Fox's 2015 Fantastic Four film. However, he is more notably known for his role in the MCU's Black Panther a few years later. He played Killmonger in the film.
With that said, Killmonger is dead in the MCU. That hasn't stopped him from resurfacing in the past, though. Michael B. Jordan made a cameo in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, appearing in the Ancestral Plane. He interacts with Shuri (Letitia Wright) who is struggling with taking on the Black Panther mantle.
Either option is enticing. Who knows — perhaps Jordan could pull double duty and appear as both characters in the upcoming MCU film.
Why is Hugh Jackman in Deadpool 3?
Hugh Jackman served as Fox's Wolverine in their X-Men series from 2000-17. The role put Jackman on the map in a major way. He led several X-Men films and appeared in other installments in the series. His last appearance came in James Mangold's 2017 film, Logan.
The film killed off Wolverine at the end of it. This raised questions as to how he would appear in Deadpool 3, properly titled Deadpool and Wolverine. The Shawn Levy-directed film dropped a new trailer recently, and it put any fears of the MCU undoing Logan's ending to rest.
It appears that this version of Jackman's character is from an alternate timeline. Thus he isn't the same one killed in Logan and the MCU doesn't run the risk of ruining one of Fox's bright spots from their X-Men universe.
Outside of his Wolverine role, Jackman is known for his roles in The Prestige, Flushed Away, Happy Feet, Real Steel, Les Misérables, Prisoners, Chappie, Pan, and The Greatest Showman. Recently, he has starred in Missing Link, Bad Education, Reminiscence, and The Son. He also had a voice cameo in Free Guy. That was the first collaboration between Levy and Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds.
For his performance in the 2012 film adaptation of Les Misérables, Jackman received his first (and only to date) Oscar nomination. The film was a smash hit, grossing over $400 million at the box office and landing eight Oscar nominations. Jackman and his co-star Anne Hathaway were amongst the winners, as the latter won Best Supporting Actress.