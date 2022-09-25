Hurricanes’ downfall vs. Middle Tennessee breaks embarrassing record that stood for over 4 decades

The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-1) went on the road and stunned the No. 25 Miami Hurricanes (2-2), 45-31, on Saturday. This is Middle Tennessee’s first win in 21 tries against ranked opponents.

Miami closed as 25.5-point favorites over Middle Tennessee today. Middle Tennessee's win marks the largest spread upset against the 'Canes since the 1978 FBS/FCS split. pic.twitter.com/9S7wdG4L9r — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 24, 2022

Miami looked overmatched from the beginning. Middle Tennessee led 17-3 at the end of the first quarter after two big scoring plays from sophomore defensive tackle, Zaylin Wood, who returned an interception 15 yards for a touchdown, and junior wide receiver DJ England-Chisolm, who scored off of a 71-yard catch and run touchdown.

This was not England-Chisolm’s only big play of the game as he also had a 98-yard reception to seal the win for Middle Tennessee.

By halftime, Middle Tennessee led 24-10. Miami showed some life in the third quarter, but Middle Tennessee kept pouring it on.

Sophomore quarterback Tyler Van Dyke was benched in the third quarter after completing 16/32 passes for 138 passing yards, one passing touchdown, and two interceptions. He was replaced by freshman quarterback Jake Garcia, who completed 10/19 passes for 169 passing yards.

Even though Miami has struggled all season, Van Dyke’s benching was surprising. Last season, Van Dyke was named ACC Rookie of the Year after a stellar 2021 season and is a highly-touted draft prospect.

Sophomore wide receiver Key’Shawn Smith had a huge game for the Hurricanes. He had four catches for 81 receiving yards. He also returned a kickoff 91 yards for a touchdown. Unfortunately, Miami struggled to produce on the ground during the game. Sophomore running back Henry Parrish Jr. ran for 57 rushing yards on 14 carries.

For Middle Tennessee, senior quarterback Chase Cunningham had an outstanding performance. He threw for 408 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. Sophomore running back Frank Peasant added 74 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Wide receivers Jaylin Lane, Elijah Metcalf, and England-Chisolm torched Miami’s secondary for a combined seven catches for 368 receiving yards and three touchdowns.