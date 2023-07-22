Eminem, known for his legendary rap career, recently opened up about the struggles he faced in his journey to become one of the greatest rappers of all time. In an interview celebrating the 50-year anniversary of hip-hop, the 50-year-old artist shared insights about his career and the impact other rappers had on him, Yahoo reports.

During the interview, Eminem recalled feeling overwhelmed by writer's block when he was trying to match the skills of Treach from Naughty By Nature. He admired Treach's style and received inspiration from his work, but it also made him doubt his own abilities. “I wanted to be him. When the first Naughty By Nature album dropped, that whole summer, I couldn’t write a rap. ‘I’ll never be that good; I should just quit.' So I was depressed, but that’s all I played for that summer,” he revealed.

Another artist who had a profound impact on Eminem was Nas. He vividly remembered listening to Nas' debut album “Illmatic” and it blew him away with the intricate lyrics and unique rhyming patterns. “That album had me in a slump, too. I know the album front to back,” Eminem admitted.

Despite these challenges, Eminem didn't give up. Instead, he used the inspiration he gained from his idols to push himself to improve his skills. He pushed through his writer's block and continued to develop his own style, eventually becoming the rap icon he is today.

Eminem's candid revelations show the vulnerable side of the legendary rapper, proving that even the best in the game face moments of doubt and struggle. His story serves as a reminder that perseverance and dedication are essential to achieving greatness in any field, even for someone as talented as Eminem.

As hip-hop celebrates its 50-year milestone, artists like Eminem continue to shape the genre and inspire new generations of musicians. His honesty about his struggles and influences further solidifies his place as a true rap icon, leaving a lasting impact on the world of music.