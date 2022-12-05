By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The New York Jets failed to stop the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, as they absorbed a 27-22 defeat at the hands of Kirk Cousins and company. That being said, there are some positive takeaways from the contest for the Jets, including the way they managed to hold down the Vikings’ passing attack below Minnesota’s season average. Even Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson was limited to only45 receiving yards and a touchdown on seven receptions despite getting 11 looks from Cousins.

Jets cornerback DJ Reed takes pride in the role he played in slowing down Jefferson, though, he acknowledged his inability to prevent Jefferson from scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter (via Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic).

DJ Reed on covering Justin Jefferson: “I was in his shit all game. He got that one route on me.” #Jetspic.twitter.com/oFj7d9eqrZ — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) December 4, 2022

The Vikings started Week 13 ranked seventh in the 2022 NFL regular season with 240.9 passing yards per game. Against the Jets, they were only able to put up a total of 159 passing yards. New York’s defense has always been stout this season and is one of the team’s best assets. It was just too much for the Jets to overcome their ineffectiveness on offense, where they went just 3 of 16 on third downs despite collecting more total yards (486) than the Vikings (287).

New York, which now slides down with a 7-5 record, has lost two of its last three games and three of its last five. It’s not about to get easier for the Jets, as they will be facing Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in Week 14 on the road. They did beat the Bills, however, in the first meeting back in Week 9 at home.