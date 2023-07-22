After a health scare that landed him in the hospital in April, Jamie Foxx has finally broken his silence. The actor had been keeping a low profile, only posting a few cryptic messages on social media, while his daughter, friends, and co-stars gave updates on his situation. Now, Foxx has revealed more about what he went through and how he is doing in a new Instagram Reel.

No one knew what caused the multi-hyphenate to get rushed to the hospital in April, but some of his celebrity friends would end up sharing periodic updates. At one point in the drama when things sounded grim for Jamie Foxx, his daughter provided a timely and questionable update that her dad was out playing pickleball in good spirits. Nick Cannon said Foxx gave him his blessing to host his shows as well. Whatever Foxx went through, he obviously didn't want anyone to know the full scale of it all.

Now, as Foxx provides news about his health in detail for the first time, it seems like an appropriate moment to look back at the timeline of this wild saga.

Rushed To Hospital

In mid-April, Jamie Foxx, aged 55, was hospitalized for an unspecified medical condition. His daughter, Corinne Foxx, confirmed the news and reassured fans that he was on the path to recovery. The Hollywood star was in the midst of working on the Netflix film “Back in Action,” marking his comeback alongside Cameron Diaz. Following the hospitalization, reports surfaced of him receiving treatment at a specialized health facility in Chicago, known for its expertise in severe complex conditions, including stroke recovery.

Nick Cannon Steps Up

Nick Cannon, the host of The Masked Singer, shared that it was Jamie Foxx himself who recommended him for Beat Shazam while Foxx recovers from a medical emergency. Cannon expressed his willingness to do anything for Foxx and received his blessing. He also respected Foxx's decision to keep the details of his health scare private, admiring Foxx's professionalism and privacy throughout his career.

Cannon praised Foxx for handling the situation with grace and respect. Foxx's family released a statement describing his health issue as a “medical complication,” but no further information has been disclosed.

Mike Tyson Speaks Up

During a podcast interview on May 16, Mike Tyson claimed he heard that Jamie Foxx was hospitalized after suffering a stroke, according to Page Six. However, Tyson admitted he wasn't sure if the hearsay was true, saying, “I have no idea what happened to him.” He reflected on life's uncertainties, stating, “We can't anticipate our next breath. We don't know when we are gonna die… After we leave, this bad stuff can happen.”

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Tyson also found it strange that Foxx's family has been secretive about his condition, suggesting, “If we don't know about it by now, they don't want us to know.”

Corinne Foxx Suggests Pickleball

Exactly one month after his daughter's revelation about his hospitalization due to an unspecified “medical complication,” Jamie Foxx's daughter, Corinne Foxx, stated on Friday that the actor has been out of the hospital for weeks, recovering. She expressed frustration with media speculations, saying, “Sad to see how the media runs wild.”

She clarified that Foxx was even playing pickleball recently. This update comes after earlier reports indicating the family was preparing for the worst.

Social Media Return

During his recovery, Foxx has been somewhat active on Instagram, expressing gratitude for the love and blessings he has received. He has also used his platform to promote the film They Cloned Tyrone and share a Happy Birthday message to his niece Aaniya Hutchins.

Foxx finally returned calls from his co-star Boyega, who had expressed concern for him, confirming that he was doing well. Despite the medical emergency, Foxx's social media activity suggests he is staying connected with his fans and colleagues.

Saving The Day

Recently, Foxx was spotted in Chicago, appearing fit and healthy. In a heartwarming incident, an Instagram user shared a video of the actor after he found and returned her mom's lost purse. Foxx was all smiles as he greeted a group of excited friends before stepping back into his private car. The caption expressed gratitude, stating, “Jamie Foxx found it and brought it to her and he said he feels good y'all god is good.” It's reassuring to see Foxx doing well and spreading positive vibes among his fans.

“I Went To Hell And Back”

After a period of silence, Foxx recently opened up about his condition and recovery in an Instagram Reel. Expressing gratitude for the prayers, he explained why he kept a low profile. “I just didn't want you to see me like that,” he shared, “I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, television show.” Foxx clarified that he's dispelling rumors about being blind and paralyzed, stating, “I went to hell and back, and my road to recovery had some potholes as well.” It's reassuring to hear Foxx's candid update and see him overcoming the challenges on his path to healing.