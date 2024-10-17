DeAndre Hopkins is very likely to suit up for a fourth team this season. The receiver who currently plays for the Tennessee Titans had previously played on the Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals. Now, he is one of the biggest names on the trade block ahead of the 2024 NFL trade deadline.

Davante Adams and Amari Cooper were already moved ahead of the last day to make deals, so receiver-needy teams could be in a race to land Hopkins' services. While he is past his prime, Hopkins still has some of the best hands in football, and he'd give any team's offense a massive boost. So, check out the gallery below to see what DeAndre Hopkins would look like in the jersey of all 32 NFL teams.

Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals are one team that you don't have to imagine DeAndre Hopkins on. He was traded to the team from the Houston Texans in what was considered a highway robbery, but his Cardinals career was a little more disappointing than expected. Still, the receiver put up 221 yards for 2,696 yards and 17 touchdowns during his three years in Arizona. That included his 2020 season which was not only his last Pro Bowl year but one of his best seasons ever.

Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons are stacked with weapons for newly signed Kirk Cousins to throw to. Darnell Mooney is having a good season, and Drake London and Kyle Pitts have loads of potential. Perhaps the Falcons won't stop there and will trade for the Titans receiver.

Carolina Panthers

The Panthers are more likely to be sellers than buyers at the NFL trade deadline. Although they benched 2023 first overall pick Bryce Young earlier this season, they may eventually reinstitute him as the starter and give him a second chance. If that is the case, it is always smart to surround young quarterbacks with weapons, especially if they've already shown signs of struggles like Young has.

Chicago Bears

The Bears brought in loads of weapons this offseason at the receiver position. Keenan Allen was traded for, Rome Odunze was drafted in the first round, and DJ Moore was already in town. Chicago and Caleb Williams don't have much need for another pass-catcher, but Ryan Poles has proven that he is an aggressive general manager, and the team wants to do everything that they can to set up their rookie quarterback for success.

Dallas Cowboys

For years, the Cowboys had an impressive receiving corps. Now, they are basically down to just CeeDee Lamb. Acquiring another star receiver could make tons of sense and would really open up what could be an explosive passing attack led by Dak Prescott.

Detroit Lions

Amon-Ra St. Brown is established as the number one receiver in Detroit, but Josh Reynolds – who was the number two receiver – did leave the Lions in the offseason. The Lions are more likely to add defensive help at the trade deadline, especially after Aidan Hutchinson's injury, but don't be surprised if they make a move for Hopkins.

Green Bay Packers

There are a lot of players who catch passes from Jordan Love on the Packers, but Romeo Doubs has been disgruntled with his role on the team (although he caught two touchdown passes in Week 6). If a happy relationship can't be established with Doubs, then the Clemson product could make sense as a trade target.

Los Angeles Rams

The Rams have an elite receiving duo with Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua, but both players have missed the majority of this season with injuries. That makes depth at the receiver position a legitimate concern.

Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings are the surprise team of the NFL this year. They are one of two remaining undefeated teams, and they will certainly be looking to add talent at the trade deadline. Their best player, Justin Jefferson, has a case as the best receiver in football, and he competes for that honor with Tyreek Hill and CeeDee Lamb.

New Orleans Saints

The Saints started off 2-0 with two impressive wins, but the train has gone off the rails since. New Orleans has lost four straight games, and the offense hasn't look nearly as impressive as it did at the start of the season.

New York Giants

Malik Nabers has been a revelation in his rookie season, and Wan'Dale Robinson has had an underrated season hauling in passes. Still relying so heavily on a rookie to carry the load of the offense is a risky proposition, so a veteran addition like Hopkins could make sense in New York.

Philadelphia Eagles

A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith are established as one of the best receiver duos in football. Philadelphia has struggled to find a clear receiver number three behind them, though. The Eagles traded for Jahan Dotson before the season, but he only has six catches on the year despite the fact that both Brown and Smith have missed time with injuries.

San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers roster is loaded with weapons. Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, Jauan Jennings, Brandon Aiyuk, Jordan Mason, and Ricky Pearsall are a handful of the studs on Brock Purdy's offense. Even so, a number of those players have missed all or a good chunk of this season. San Francisco has been riddled by injuries so far, and it has led to the team underwhelming in comparison to expectations.

Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks have the most receiving yards in the NFL (1,778). DK Metcalf, Jaxson Smith-Njigba, and Tyler Lockett have not been the problem, so a DeAndre Hopkins trade is probably unlikely. Seattle needs more balance elsewhere on the roster.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Evans and Chris Godwin have formed an elite receiving duo for a long time with the Buccaneers. It would be intriguing to see another star receiver like DeAndre Hopkins on the roster.

Washington Commanders

The Commanders offense has been way better than anyone has expected, largely thanks to the incredible start of Jayden Daniels' career. Their impressive start has been somewhat surprising, considering there aren't many notable names at the receiver position behind Terry McLaurin. That makes the Commanders one of the most likely teams to trade for Hopkins at or before the trade deadline.

Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens have invested a lot into the receiver position. They've given Lamar Jackson two first-round receivers (Rashod Bateman/Zay Flowers), but they are still in the hunt for another reliable pass catcher. For that reason, we listed the Ravens as a team that should trade for Hopkins when we wrote about one trade each of the 32 NFL teams should make.

Buffalo Bills

The Bills lost Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis in the offseason, so it was clear that they were going to add another receiver before the trade deadline. A Hopkins addition is unlikely now that the team has already traded for Amari Cooper, though.

Cincinnati Bengals

Ja'Marr Chase still doesn't have a new contract after holding out for one during the preseason, and Tee Higgins is playing under the franchise tag and had previously requested a trade from the team. That makes the Bengals receiver situation somewhat concerning, especially since we claimed they had a top-five receiving corps heading into the 2023 season.

Cleveland Browns

The Browns traded Amari Cooper, which leaves a glaring hole in their receiving room. However, they are more likely to continue selling at the deadline than they are to bring in external talent.

Denver Broncos

The Broncos receiver room is filled with big-bodied possession receivers. The team could use some more speed on the outside. Hopkins is far from a burner, but he would provide a different look to the Broncos' receiving corps. Hopkins rocked orange at Clemson in college, so he'd look pretty good in Broncos orange, too.

Houston Texans

DeAndre Hopkins made a name for himself with the Texans. Despite underwhelming quarterback play for most of his Houston tenure, Hopkins established himself as arguably the best receiver in football. The former first-rounder racked up 623 catches for 8,602 yards and 54 touchdowns en route to four Pro Bowl nods with the team.

Hopkins quarterbacks during this time included the likes of Tom Savage, Ryan Mallett, Brandon Weeden, T.J. Yates, Brock Osweiler, Brian Hoyer, Case Keenum, Matt Schaub, Ryan Fitzpatrick, and Deshaun Watson. Despite the lackluster talent throwing him the ball, Hopkins still became one of the best players in Texans franchise history. His time with the team will be remembered for a number of highlight plays and big performances.

A reunion with the Texans is unlikely, considering they have arguably the best receiving corps in the NFL, and the two separated on less than ideal terms. Luckily, we already know what Hopkins looks like in a Texans jersey.

Indianapolis Colts

The Colts have brought in a number of talented receivers in order to make sure Anthony Richardson thrives. While the quarterback has a cannon of an arm, the team just needs him to reel in his accuracy before they consider trading for more receivers. This is the NFL, though, and you never know when a team will make a surprising trade.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Marvin Harrison Jr., Rome Odunze, and Malik Nabers received a lot of the attention during the 2024 NFL Draft, but Brian Thomas Jr. has been just as good if not better than any of them. The rookie's success means a Hopkins trade is probably unnecessary.

Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs were supposed to have their best receiver group this year since Tyreek Hill was on the team, as they drafted Xavier Worthy in the first round and signed Hollywood Brown in free agency. The two were set to join Rashee Rice, who had a fantastic rookie season. Instead, both Brown and Rice suffered season-ending injuries, and the Chiefs will now be looking for another receiver. They will always be aggressive in the trade market with Patrick Mahomes quarterbacking the team, and DeAndre Hopkins seems like a great fit.

Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders moved on from one veteran and aging receiver (Davante Adams), so trading for another wouldn't make a lot of sense. We've seen past their prime receivers – Jerry Rice and Randy Moss come to mind – on the Raiders before, though, so here is a glimpse of the still talented Hopkins in black and silver.

Los Angeles Chargers

Gerald Everett, Austin Ekeler, Mike Williams, and Keenan Allen were all huge offseason losses for the Chargers. The latter two were the team's best receivers over the years. Jim Harbaugh's team needs to re-stock at the receiver position.

Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins offense, which features Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, is explosive with Tua Tagovailoa running the show. It falls apart when he is on the sideline, though. Regardless, the Dolphins could use another receiving weapon since the Odell Beckham Jr. signing is looking worse every single day that he doesn't play.

New England Patriots

Before the season, we ranked the Patriots as having the worst receiving corps in the NFL. That hasn't changed since, and not having the talent to help out a rookie quarterback is a scary proposition. While Hopkins doesn't necessarily fit the Patriots' timeline, it would make sense to give Drake Maye a security blanket to help his development.

New York Jets

The Jets added the biggest name on the trade market when they made a deal with the Raiders for Davante Adams. The Jets had plenty of receiver depth before the trade, but Aaron Rodgers likes throwing the ball to receivers who he is familiar with.

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers have been linked to just about every receiver on the trade block over the last year, so don't be surprised if Hopkins ends up in Pittsburgh since they have yet to make a move for a pass catcher.

Tennessee Titans

DeAndre Hopkins' current team is the Tennessee Titans. Hopkins forms a receiving corps with Treylon Burks, Tyler Boyd, and Calvin Ridley, but the team's struggles, which have been compounded by Will Levis, means that at least one of those players will likely be moved before the trade deadline.