The 2024 NFL trade deadline is on Nov. 5, but that hasn't stopped teams from getting busy in the trade market. On Oct. 15, the New York Jets traded for Davante Adams, and only hours later, the Buffalo Bills made a move for Amari Cooper. The trades take two of the biggest players on the trade block off of the market, but there are still plenty of players that can switch teams come deadline day.

Whether your favorite team is a contender looking to add talent for a playoff push, or if they are a poor team that will likely trade their best players for future capital, in this era, there is a good chance that they will make a move. NFL trade deadline deals are occurring with more frequency than ever before, so here is one deal that each of the 32 teams in the NFL should make on or before the 2024 trade deadline.

Arizona Cardinals

Acquire Emmanuel Ogbah from the Miami Dolphins

The Cardinals' offense is high-powered, but they are weak on the defensive end. Arizona should take advantage of the Dolphins' recent struggles and trade for Emmanuel Ogbah. The defensive end has the speed to get after the passer and the strength to help against the run, so he could help the Cardinals' defense on multiple fronts.

Atlanta Falcons

Acquire Za'Darius Smith from Cleveland Browns

The Falcons made a move for a pass rusher before the season when they traded for Matthew Judon. That move shouldn't prevent them from seeking more help for the pass rush. The Browns' disastrous season might end up in a fire sale, which could include Za'Darius Smith.

Carolina Panthers

Trade Diontae Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles

The Panthers are in clear rebuild mode, so they should be selling off any valuable veteran asset they have at the NFL trade deadline. Diontae Johnson was more valuable to the team when they were starting a young and developing quarterback, but with Bryce Young benched, he might provide more in a trade than he will on the field in Carolina.

Chicago Bears

Acquire Cam Robinson from the Jacksonville Jaguars

The Bears traded for receivers and running backs in the offseason, but they still need players to protect those skill positions. Cam Robinson of the Jaguars will be one of the better offensive linemen available at the NFL trade deadline. Although he has been predominantly a left tackle throughout his career, he has the versatility to play at different spots along the line for the Bears.

Dallas Cowboys

Acquire Dameon Pierce from the Houston Texans

Ezekiel Elliott is not the player he once was, and Rico Dowdle hasn't established himself as a star. The Cowboys could use another running back to help balance out their pass-heavy attack. With Dameon Pierce limited to backup duty behind Joe Mixon, Cam Akers (who was traded to the Minnesota Vikings already), and Dare Ogunbowale, Pierce is a prime candidate to be traded at the deadline.

Detroit Lions

Acquire Haason Reddick from the New York Jets

Haason Reddick is arguably the best player on the trade block. The Jets traded for him in the offseason, but a contract dispute has prevented him from joining the team. Now, the Jets will look to move off of him before he even joins the team. The Lions just lost Aidan Hutchinson to a season-ending injury. Because they want to contend for the Super Bowl, they need to replace him. Hutchinson was leading the league in sacks prior to his injury, so his production will be hard to replace, but Reddick has more talent than most options to try and do it.

Green Bay Packers

Acquire Jaycee Horn from the Carolina Panthers

The Packers are 4-2, yet they sit in fourth place in the NFC North. It might take a splashy move to get them over the hump. Trading for a young star like Jaycee Horn would surely be splashy. While it would likely cost a pretty penny to bring in Horn, the Packers would have an elite secondary with Jaire Alexander lined up on the opposite side of Horn.

Los Angeles Rams

Acquire Jonathan Mingo from the Carolina Panthers

The Rams have a star receiver duo with Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua, but it has become clear that their depth is questionable as the two have missed most of this season with injuries. They don't need a star receiver, because Kupp and Nacua will be back eventually. A young depth piece makes sense, though, and Jonathan Mingo fits the bill.

Minnesota Vikings

Acquire Devin Lloyd from the Jacksonville Jaguars

The Vikings are one of two undefeated teams in the NFL. Their defense is stacked, and their offense has been better than expected with Sam Darnold leading the way. There aren't any clear holes on this roster, and the team already added depth to the running back room by trading for Cam Akers. Our original prediction was for Miles Sanders to be Minnesota's trade target, but they don't need another running back with Akers rejoining the team. Instead, Devin Lloyd would provide even more talent to an already impressive defense that has thrived with Brian Flores calling the plays.

New Orleans Saints

Trade Chase Young to the Detroit Lions

The Saints' hot start was fluky, and they've since lost four straight games. They might be more likely to sell than buy at the NFL trade deadline. If that ends up being the case, then Chase Young could return a decent haul. The former second-overall pick is used to being traded at the trade deadline, as the San Francisco 49ers acquired him on deadline day last year. His proven ability to make an impact on a new team with a new scheme right away could be coveted.

New York Giants

Trade Azeez Ojulari to the Cincinnati Bengals

Kayvon Thibodeaux and Brian Burns are locked in as the edge rushers at the top of the defensive end depth chart with the Giants. That leaves Azeez Ojulari as the odd man out. The fact that he was a second-round pick as recently as 2021 means that he may still have some trade value, though.

Philadelphia Eagles

Acquire Darius Slayton from the New York Giants

The Eagles have been looking for a number three receiver behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith for a while now. They even traded for Jahan Dotson right before the start of the season. When Brown and Smith were out with injury, it became clear that they still haven't found the answer. Philadelphia doesn't need another star pass catcher, but a depth option like Darius Slayton makes sense.

San Francisco 49ers

Acquire Sebastian Joseph-Day from the Jacksonville Jaguars

The 49ers have been decimated by injuries, but they still have Super Bowl potential. They need to try and replace some of their injured players at the NFL trade deadline. Sebastian Joseph-Day could help take over for Javon Hargrave, who suffered a season-ending injury in Week 3.

Seattle Seahawks

Acquire Walker Little from the Jacksonville Jaguars

Despite being a recent second-round pick, Walker Little has played a reserve role as the swing tackle for the Jaguars. Now, Jacksonville is set up to be trade deadline sellers. The Seahawks need all of the offensive line help they can get, so Little seems like a logical fit.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Acquire Azeez Ojulari from the New York Giants

Azeez Ojulari has been productive in limited reps, so if he was given a fresh start elsewhere, he could burst onto the scene. The Buccaneers could use some help in their pass rush, and it seems likely that Ojulari will be on the trade block come deadline day once Kayvon Thibodeaux returns to health.

Washington Commanders

Acquire Jonathan Jones from the New England Patriots

The Commanders have been way better than anyone could have expected in Jayden Daniels' rookie year. The second overall pick has led the team to have one of the best offenses in the league, and everyone knows they have an elite front seven with Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne in the trenches. While adding another receiver makes sense, too, the Commanders most need more help in their defensive secondary, especially considering Emmanuel Forbes hasn't lived up to expectations. Jonathan Jones has been a Patriot since 2016, but his days in New England might be coming to a close.

Baltimore Ravens

Acquire DeAndre Hopkins from the Tennessee Titans

The run on receivers has already begun. With Davante Adams and Amari Cooper already being traded, teams might rush to pursue DeAndre Hopkins. The Ravens have tried and tried to solidify their receiver room, but they could really use one more pass catcher on their roster, especially with tight end Mark Andrews having a down year.

Buffalo Bills

Acquire Andre Cisco from the Jacksonville Jaguars

The Bills moved on from both Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer in the offseason, and they still haven't fully replaced the two. Andre Cisco is one of the best ball-hawking safeties who will likely be attainable at the NFL trade deadline.

Cincinnati Bengals

Acquire Sebastian Joseph-Day from the Tennessee Titans

The Bengals started off 1-4, which made some believe they'd be sellers at the trade deadline. Cincinnati is always a team that blooms late, though, and they should be looking to add to their defense at the trade deadline. Their rushing defense, in particular, has been bad. Sebastian Joseph-Day would help plug holes in the middle of the defensive line.

Cleveland Browns

Trade Jameis Winston to the Miami Dolphins

Deshaun Watson has been horrible, but the Browns are financially committed to him. Fans have called for fan-favorite Jameis Winston to take over as the starting quarterback, but it isn't like the veteran is the signal-caller of the future. The Browns already have too many quarterbacks, and keeping a youngster like Dorian Thompson-Robinson makes more sense, so they should look to trade Winston. The Dolphins make sense as a trade partner because of the struggles they've had when backups have been forced into duty because of Tua Tagovailoa's injury history. A Watson replacement can potentially come in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Denver Broncos

Acquire Kyle Pitts from the Atlanta Falcons

Kyle Pitts has largely been a disappointment with the Falcons. Despite that, Atlanta's offense looks much improved with Kirk Cousins under center. The Broncos need more speed in the receiving department, and Pitts is one of the fastest tight ends in football. Adding another weapon to make life easier on rookie Bo Nix makes a lot of sense, and Pitts could use a fresh start.

Houston Texans

Acquire Emmanuel Forbes from the Washington Commanders

The Texans have made a lot of moves over the last couple of years, and it has turned them from a rebuilding team into Super Bowl contenders. They've also been willing to take on reclamation projects at cornerback. Jeff Okudah is a former number three overall pick who has turned his career around with the Texans. Houston even gave former Jaguars first-rounder C.J. Henderson a shot during training camp. Because of that, it wouldn't be surprising if they made a play for Emmanuel Forbes. The 2023 first-rounder has struggled to get off of the bench during his time with the Commanders.

Indianapolis Colts

Acquire Budda Baker from the Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals need to hit the reset button with their defense, and the biggest trade asset they have on that end is Budda Baker. The safety would be a good fit on the Colts. While his coverage skills are regressing, he is still a hard-hitting safety who can defend tight ends or play deep down the field.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Trade Brandon Sherff to the Seattle Seahawks

The Jaguars already traded Roy Robertson-Harris. Brandon Sherff could be another player that they move on from. The guard has long been one of the best interior offensive linemen in the NFL, and he has stayed healthier in Jacksonville than he had earlier in his career. That newfound health could boost his trade value.

Kansas City Chiefs

Acquire DeAndre Hopkins from the Tennessee Titans

Rashee Rice and Hollywood Brown are out for the year. The Chiefs were supposed to have their best receiving corps since Tyreek Hill suited up for them, but injures prevented that from happening. Now, they could once again be in the market for a veteran receiver. DeAndre Hopkins has been rumored to the team in years past, and now make more sense than ever to trade for him.

Las Vegas Raiders

Trade Jack Jones to the San Francisco 49ers

Many think it was Jack Jones who Antonio Pierce was referring to when he said his players were making business decisions. That puts the cornerback firmly on the chopping block. Now that Davante Adams has been traded, Jack Jones could be next in line to be on the move.

Los Angeles Chargers

Acquire Diontae Johnson from the Carolina Panthers

The Chargers lost Austin Ekeler, Gerald Everett, Keenan Allen, and Mike Williams in the offseason, the latter two of which were the team's best receivers for years. The team needs more help in the skill positions, and Diontae Johnson has looked good catching the football since Andy Dalton took over as the Panthers quarterback.

Miami Dolphins

Acquire Bryce Young from the Carolina Panthers

Tua Tagovailoa's NFL future is in doubt because of the repeated and traumatic concussion issues he has suffered from. There are many out there who think he should retire. Regardless, Miami has continuously struggled when he has been forced to miss time. Bryce Young could be on the trade block considering the Panthers benched him. He was the first overall pick as recently as 2023, so if the Panthers are selling low, the Dolphins have the chance to land a young quarterback with tons of potential who could either serve as a better Tagovailoa substitute than any other Dolphins quarterback has been or be a player who could outright replace Tagovailoa.

New England Patriots

Acquire Diontae Johnson from the Carolina Panthers

Another team with a poor receiving corps who could use help at the receiver position is the Patriots. With Drake Maye officially taking over as the team's starting quarterback, New England needs to surround their prized possession with more help to make sure he develops correctly. Diontae Johnson would be a nice addition.

New York Jets

Trade Haason Reddick to the Detroit Lions

The Haason Reddick experiment failed for the Jets, as a contract holdout has prevented the edge rusher from ever suiting up in New York. Now, he is only a locker room distraction. The Jets should cut their losses and get back anything for the pass rusher. The Lions are looking to make a run at the Super Bowl this year, and with Aidan Hutchinson hurt, they might be willing to give up more than other teams.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Acquire Treylon Burks from the Tennessee Titans

The Steelers have shown an unwillingness to trade for a superstar receiver, as was evidenced during the Brandon Aiyuk sweepstakes. The still need help in the receiving department, though. Perhaps trading for a player on a rookie contract is more realistic. As a recent first-round pick, Burks has the potential to develop into a star, too.

Tennessee Titans

Trade Ernest Jones IV to the Green Bay Packers

The Titans traded a fifth-round pick for Ernest Jones IV and a sixth-round pick ahead of the regular season. They should try and get that draft capital back, considering they won't be competing for the playoffs this year. Considering Jones IV is only 24 years old and is having a good season, the Titans might be able to get more back for him than they originally paid.