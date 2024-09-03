For quarterback Anthony Richardson, there won’t be limitations to his running. But Kirk Herbstreit apparently isn’t sold on the guy. So why not start the Indianapolis Colts bold predictions for the 2024 NFL season with no other than Anthony Richardson?

The out-on-the-limb prediction has the Colts’ second-year quarterback accounting for 34 touchdowns this season, thanks to a healthy dose from the rushing department. The 6-foot-4 Richardson will do it despite staying south of 60% completion percentage.

Colts QB Richardson a scoring machine?

It’s hard to envision Richardson suddenly developing a case of accuracy this season. It’s not that he couldn’t become like Josh Allen and gradually improve. But the key word is gradually.

Head coach Shane Steichen said he doesn’t expect Richardson to master every nuance of the quarterback position in a handful of contests, according to sports.yahoo.com.

“He’s played what, four-and-a-half games?” Steichen said. “To get out there and be his first full season, which we’re looking forward to, I just go back to his playmaking ability. He’ll make some huge plays for us this year. I think it’s going to be awesome and fun to watch.”

Of course, Steichen will try to enhance that fun by turning Richardson loose against NFL defenses, according to nfl.com.

“People ask this, too, a lot,” Steichen said. “It's just like ‘Hey, are you gonna limit the run game?' And I kind of think, like, shoot, are you gonna limit Steph Curry from shooting three-pointers? Well, that's one of Anthony's strengths. So, we're not gonna get away from that. That's what he does well.”

Richardson will use his legs as part of that show, for sure.

“My legs (have) always been one of my superpowers,” Richardson said. “So, trying to take that away from me, I don't think that's a good thing for this offense. It's just more so me playing a little bit smarter, and learning how to take care of myself and my teammates. Knowing when to make the right play and knowing when to try to get the extra few yards. Don't take my legs away, but being more smart.”

RB Jonathan Taylor rushes for 1,200 yards and 15 scores

No, it won’t turn the clock back to 2021, when Taylor cut loose for 1,811 yards and 18 scores. But at least it will be progress after two sub-1,000-yard seasons and only 18 starts.

Taylor will take advantage of defenses concentrating on Richardson to pop some big plays this year. In fact, Taylor could be among the league leaders in 20-plus-yard gains. But the rushing volume will be stunted because of designed runs by Richardson.

Steichen said he’s seen the promise Taylor has with Richardson on the field with him, according to colts.com.

“The playbook is open to everything,” Steichen said. “I mean, those two guys are super explosive in the backfield.”

Steichen said the duo could be incredible, according to Sports Illustrated.

“It’s huge,” Steichen said. “You guys have heard me, the excitement I’ve got about those two guys along with the rest of our football team.”

It also helps that the Colts have a dynamic receiver in Michael Pittman Jr. along with an exciting rookie in Adonai Mitchell. Overall, the Colts offense could be special. Mitchell has already turned some heads, according to colts.com.

“Really can't say enough about AD's ability to learn whatever's asked of him,” offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter said. “(We) don't take that for granted from a rookie receiver in this league. A lot of young guys in this league, in any position, you've got to be real careful as a coaching staff moving them around into multiple roles. Sometimes for young guys, for rookies, you really want them to learn their role and be really good at that. But AD possesses the ability to learn all that stuff and do it really, really well.”

If Richardson lives up to top billing, it could be an exciting season for the Colts.