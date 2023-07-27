Anna Kendrick rose to prominence after starring in the musical film called Pitch Perfect. Since then, she has starred in other movies such as Up in the Air, Into the Woods, Trolls, and many more. Kendrick is also an Oscar nominee. And she soon will be a voice actor in an anime TV series based on Scott Pilgrim vs. the World on Netflix.

With Kendrick's stellar singing and acting skills, have you ever wondered how a talented celebrity like her lives? Well, this article features Anna Kendrick's $7 million home in Hollywood Hills, a neighborhood of Los Angeles.

In 2022, Kendrick starred in the film Alice, Darling. During the same year, the Pitch Perfect star also found the time to do some real estate shopping by picking up a Hollywood Hills home from Muse drummer Dominic Howard.

Aside from Howard, the property also once belonged to Hollywood stars Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis. Originally, the Hollywood hills abode was listed at $7.7 million. However, the property acquisition made Kendrick shell out only a hairline below $7 million.

Here are some photos of Anna Kendrick's $7 million home in Hollywood Hills.

Photos courtesy of: Dirt

Originally constructed in 1958, the estate has gone through several renovations since Howard took ownership of the property. The home sits on 0.33 acres of land. Furthermore, Kendrick's home encompasses 4,884 square feet of living space. It includes four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

Inside Kendrick's home, there features a spacious living room with a fireplace. Furthermore, sharing the same floor with the living room is a dining area. In addition to this, the home also includes a modern kitchen equipped with decent appliances, a study room with a bar, a recording studio, a movie theater, and a master bedroom with a luxurious bathroom.

Outside the home, the backyard features a swimming pool with a spa, a kitchen, a dining area overlooking the city, a patio, and plenty of green spaces. With a home like this, it is easy to see why Kendrick copped the property. In addition to the home's amenities, Kendrick should easily befriend her neighbors that include fellow hit musicians Tove Lo and Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist John Frusciante.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Anna Kendrick's $7 million home in Hollywood Hills.