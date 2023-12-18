CM Punk has been a successful wrestler in WWE. Here's your chance to see inside CM Punk's home so you can see how a famous wrestler lives.

CM Punk shocked the WWE Universe after making his return in Survivor Series since his controversial exit nine years ago. With Punk returning to the WWE, it will be interesting to see how the six-time WWE World Champion's return will be utilized in the current storyline.

Given Punk's explosive return to the WWE ring, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features CM Punk's $4.15 million home in Los Angeles.

Back in 2021, Punk did make his first return to wrestling with All Elite Wrestling. Shortly after, he acquired a home in the Los Feliz neighborhood in LA. With the intention of settling down, Punk shelled out $4 million for the property.

It's worth noting that the price he paid for was $750,000 more than the asking price. As of this writing, the property's estimated value increased to $4.15 million.

Here are some photos of CM Punk's $4.15 million home in Los Feliz, Los Angeles, California.

Photos courtesy of: Redfin

Originally constructed in 1937, the home has gone through several renovations since then. Punk's home encompasses 3,726 square feet of living space. It includes four bedrooms and six bathrooms.

The home contains a handful of interior attractions. It has a spacious living room, a modern kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances, a family dining area, a home office, a laundry room, a family room, and a master bedroom with a luxurious bath and a good-sized walk-in closet.

While the home has a solid interior, the same can be said about the property's outdoor space. The backyard includes a swimming pool, a cottage with enough room for a sitting area and landscaped grassy lawns. Given the home's amenities, Punk should have no problems resting away from WWE's grueling schedule.

Punk was one of the top wrestlers in the WWE and was a world champion in AEW. Before his return to wrestling, Punk briefly retired and competed in the UFC while also serving as a commentator.

As a result, it isn't surprising that the former world champion can afford to live a luxurious lifestyle. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Punk has a net worth of around $12 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on CM Punk's $4.15 million home in Los Angeles.