Gisele Bündchen has established herself as one of the most successful supermodels in the world. Bundchen's shot to fame was when she was the face of lingerie brand Victoria's Secret. Her popularity grew even further when she married NFL star quarterback Tom Brady.

Given Bündchen's popularity, have you ever wondered how a world-class model like her lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Gisele Bundchen's $9.1 million mansion in Southwest Ranches, Fla.

Nearly a year after announcing her divorce with Tom Brady, Bündchen decided to pick up a Southwest Ranch property, which should enable the supermodel a fresh start. The property purchase made her shell out $9.1 million. The purchase price was already a bargain, given that it was originally listed in the market for as much as $10.7 million.

Here are some photos of Gisele Bündchen's $9.1 million mansion in Southwest Ranches.

Photos courtesy of: Mansion Global

Originally constructed in the 1970s, Bündchen's latest property acquisition is on 7.5 acres of land. The mansion encompasses 5,200 square feet of living space. It includes nine bedrooms.

Bündchen's brand-new mansion contains several main features. These include a floating glass staircase, an open floor plan that contains a family dining area and a massive living room with a fireplace, a modern kitchen equipped with high-quality appliances, and a primary bed suite with a luxurious bath.

Aside from a solid interior, the property also boasts a nice outdoor space. The backyard features an infinity-edge swimming pool with a fountain, several sitting areas, and a dining area. However, the main highlight of the property is the massive soccer field, which Bündchen plans on converting into an animal farm. Inclusive of the property is a 10-stall barn, which should help Bündchen's transformation plans.

Given the mansion's size and amenities, it seems like the perfect place for Bündchen to start a new chapter in her life. Moreover, the Southwest Ranch property should also seclude the supermodel and her family away from the public eye.

Bündchen is a highly successful supermodel. Given her fame and numerous endorsement deals, it isn't surprising that she can afford to live a luxurious lifestyle. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Bündchen has a net worth of around $400 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Gisele Bündchen's $9.1 million mansion in Southwest Ranches.