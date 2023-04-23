Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

James Harden is one of the most productive players in NBA history. With his scoring and playmaking prowess, Harden evolved from Sixth Man of the Year with the Oklahoma City Thunder to NBA MVP with the Houston Rockets. Given Harden’s accomplishments in the league, have you ever wondered how the Philadelphia 76ers star lives?

Well, wonder no more.

This article features James Harden’s $10 million mansion in Houston, Texas.

After playing several meaningful seasons off the bench for the Thunder, Harden successfully evolved into a bonafide NBA superstar after being traded to Houston in 2012. And after proving himself in the NBA as a superstar, the Rockets easily deemed him as the face of their franchise. In 2017, Harden inked a four-year contract extension worth $228 million. While we know Harden spends on a lot of things, one of his purchases was a $10 million mansion in Rivercrest Drive, Houston, Texas.

Here are some photos of James Harden’s $10 million mansion in Houston, Texas.

Photos courtesy of Strange Buildings

Harden’s mansion is situated on a 26,000 square-foot property. The home includes eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. Constructed with steel as the main material, the home boasts a modern, minimalist design, which stands out among the houses in Rivercrest. Inside the mansion, Harden can enjoy a fitness room, wine cellar, office, full bar, movie theater and master bedroom.

Aside from enjoying the mansion’s indoor amenities, Harden also has no problem in getting some fresh air outside of his home. The property includes a backyard containing a swimming pool, outdoor kitchen, firepit and cabana.

Given that Harden is an NBA superstar, it isn’t a surprise that he is also one of the highest-paid players in the league today. After his ill-fated time with the Brooklyn Nets ended last season with a trade to Philadelphia, Harden signed a two-year, $68.6 million contract extension last summer. However, the deal includes a player option for 2023-24, meaning Harden could hit free agency again come July—and potentially return to Houston.

Harden has a net worth of $165 million. Aside from his lucrative NBA paychecks, Harden also bags a lot of earnings from business investments and endorsement deals.

Nevertheless, this is all the information we have on James Harden’s $10 million mansion in Houston, Texas.