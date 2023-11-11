Khloe Kardashian's mansion was built on property that at one time was leased to Britney Spears and is next door to Kris Jenner's mansion.

Khloe Kardashian emerged as one of the most famous reality-television stars after starring in the well-known television series Keeping Up With the Kardashians. In fact, she is a three-time People's Choice Award winner.

Given Kardashian's popularity, have you ever wondered how a big-time Hollywood celebrity like her lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Khloe Kardashian's $17 million mansion in Hidden Hills, Los Angeles, California.

In 2020, just a year before Keeping Up With the Kardashians wrapped up their show, Kardashian couldn't seem to live without her mother, Kris Jenner. In fact, Kardashian bought an estate in Hidden Hills and had a mansion built for $17 million.

Her mother also acquired the property next door. It's worth noting that Kardashian's property was once owned by construction mogul Ron Tutor and was even leased to pop star Britney Spears for a couple years.

Here are some photos of Khloe Kardashian's $17 million mansion in Hidden Hills, Calif.



















Photos courtesy of: Love Property

Construction on the Hidden Hills mansion finished in 2021 after Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner resolved a dramatic lawsuit against a contractor. Kardashian's home encompasses 10,000 square feet of living space. It includes eight bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

Kardashian's massive oasis has some spectacular features. Some of the mansion's main attractions include tall windows, a panic room, several lounge areas, a bar, a formal dining room, a sleek pantry, a movie theater, a fitness gym, and a good-sized master bed suite with a walk-in closet that ultimately stands out. Furthermore, the home also includes an eight-car garage, allowing Kardashian to park her luxury vehicles.

While the interior of the home is well-designed, the same can be said for the property's outdoor space. The backyard features outdoor sitting areas, concrete walkways, a fountain, and several green spaces, including landscaped grassy lawns.

Kardashian is one of the most successful members of the Kardashian household. Apart from a successful career on screens, the three-time People's Choice Award winner also hit it big as an entrepreneur by launching companies such as Good American.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kardashian has a net worth of around $60 million. As a result, it isn't surprising that she could afford to live a lavish lifestyle.

Apart from her $17 million Hidden Hills property, Kardashian also used to own a $15.5 million Calabasas mansion and a $5.5 million home in Mulholland Drive, where it used to be her marital home with ex-husband and former NBA star Lamar Odom. Another ex-husband, current Cleveland Cavalier Tristan Thompson, also purchased a mansion in Hidden Hills to be near Kardashian and their children.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Khloe Kardashian's $17 million mansion in Hidden Hills.