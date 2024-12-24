Maalik Murphy may still be available in the transfer portal. Despite a previous commitment to Oregon State, the quarterback is now reportedly being pursued by other schools, including Iowa, from the college football transfer portal.

Murphy remains committed to the Beavers but has not yet signed with the team, On3 Sports reported. His technically open status has allowed schools to express interest in hosting him for a potential visit if he chooses to rescind his commitment.

The specifics of Murphy's situation were not confirmed, but he appears to still be available in the transfer portal. It remains unclear how interested he is in Iowa, and his reason for hesitating to sign with Oregon State was not revealed.

Regardless of what Murphy decides to do, a return to Duke is likely out of the question. Shortly after he entered his name into the transfer portal, former Tulane quarterback Darian Mensah announced his commitment to the Blue Devils. The program reportedly gave Mensah an $8 million NIL deal to transfer to Durham, confirming that they have fully moved on from Murphy.

If Murphy decides to change course, Oregon State will be left in a world of uncertainty. In 2024, the Beavers were led by juniors Gevani McCoy and Ben Gulbranson, both of whom were wildly inconsistent. Gulbranson is set to return, but McCoy entered the transfer portal after the season.

Iowa 2025 quarterback room

Murphy's unlikely hypothetical commitment to the Hawkeyes would create an interesting situation in Iowa City. Junior Brendan Sullivan is currently on track to lead the quarterback room in 2025 after taking over for Cade McNamara, who entered the transfer portal to seek a seventh year of eligibility.

NcManara still started seven of Iowa's 12 regular season games before being shut down with a concussion. He was just 4-3 as the starter before Kirk Ferentz turned to Sullivan.

As a substantially more mobile passer than McNamara, Sullivan brought a different element to the offense and had marginally more success. He went 4-1 to close out the season to clinch a bowl game appearance. Sullivan is set to start his first bowl game on Dec. 30 when Iowa takes on No. 19 in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl.

Besides McNamara and Sullivan, the only quarterback who saw the field for the Hawkeyes in 2024 was sophomore Jackson Stratton. A transfer from Colorado State, Stratton threw for 219 total yards and one touchdown in relief of Sullivan late in the year.