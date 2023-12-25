Caitlin Clark and Rashee Rice come together for nice moment

Iowa basketball star Caitlin Clark is taking time off from dominating the competition with a Christmas Day football outing. She is showing her Kansas City Chiefs' fandom with a gesture involving a fellow Midwest-based athlete.

Clark and rookie wide receiver Rashee Rice swapped jerseys ahead of KC's home game versus the Las Vegas Raiders, via ClutchPoints. Although this is a custom fans have witnessed countless times, it is a nice sign of respect between two young talents each aiming to win a championships this season. Their respective teams might be on different trajectories at the moment, however.

Caitlin Clark 🤝 Rashee Rice The Iowa women’s basketball star popped out to Arrowhead for the Chiefs-Raiders game 🔥 (via @Chiefs) pic.twitter.com/79jRdmh8FE — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 25, 2023

Clark remains the face of women's college basketball, averaging 30.5 points on 48.7 percent shooting, 7.5 rebounds and 7.4 assists for this season. The sensational stats have reflected in the standings and national rankings, with the 12-1 Hawkeyes sitting at No. 4 in the AP Poll. Big Ten play has yet to get in full swing, but the team should have a strong opportunity to finish what it started in the 2023 National Championship versus LSU.

The Chiefs, on the other hand, have tailed off in the second half of the season. They are losing games that are not typically in doubt and are running out of time to get right before the playoffs commence. An inconsistent offense appears to be the biggest impediment to a second straight Super Bowl title. Rashee Rice has been a ray of light, however. He has 68 receptions for 754 yards and seven touchdowns and is KC's only other truly viable pass-catcher aside from Travis Kelce.

Caitlin Clark will be watching intently on Monday afternoon during this extended break, before resuming her Iowa basketball duties Saturday against Minnesota.