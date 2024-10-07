ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Contender Series Week 9: Artem Vakhitov vs. Islem Masraf continues with a fight between Islam Dulatov and Vaniltao Antunes in the welterweight division. Dulatov is on an 11-fight winning streak as he makes his Contender Series debut this Tuesday night meanwhile, Antunes has won three in a row while capturing the LFA welterweight championship in his last fight. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Dulatov-Antunes prediction and pick.

Islam Dulatov (10-1) was originally scheduled to face off against Ming Deng but due to visa issues, his debut was delayed until this week. He is coming off of 11-straight victories with his most recent win coming in the first round via knockout back in February. Dulatov will be looking to extend his winning streak to 12 in a row and secure his UFC contract when he takes on Vaniltao Antunes.

Vaniltao Antunes (16-6) takes this fight on short notice with wins in each of his last three fights and capturing the LFA welterweight championship in his last fight. Antunes will be looking the most for his short-notice opportunity when he takes on Islam Dulatov on this week’s episode of the Contender Series to secure his spot on the UFC roster.

Here are the Contender Series UFC Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Contender Series Odds: Islam Dulatov-Vaniltao Antunes Odds

Islam Dulatov: -620

Vaniltao Antunes: +400

Why Islam Dulatov Will Win

Islam Dulatov is poised to make a significant impact in Week 9 of Dana White’s Contender Series, facing off against the experienced Vanilto Antunes. The German prospect’s impressive 10-1 record speaks volumes about his skill set and potential.

Dulatov’s striking is crisp and precise, with a keen eye for exploiting openings. His footwork allows him to control distance effectively, making him a difficult target to hit. On the ground, Dulatov’s grappling acumen shines, demonstrating superior positional control and submission awareness.

At 27 years old, Dulatov is in his athletic prime. His strength and conditioning appear to be top-notch, which will be crucial in maintaining a high pace throughout the fight. Dulatov’s athleticism gives him an edge in explosive movements and quick transitions.

Coming from the competitive Oktagon promotion, Dulatov has faced high-level competition. This experience has honed his mental toughness and ability to perform under pressure, a vital attribute for the high-stakes environment of the Contender Series.

Dulatov’s well-rounded skill set, combined with his youth and momentum, make him the favorite to not only defeat Antunes but also impress Dana White. His aggressive yet calculated fighting style aligns perfectly with what the UFC president looks for in prospects. Expect Dulatov to secure a finish, likely via TKO in the second round, earning himself a coveted UFC contract.

Why Vaniltao Antunes Will Win

Vanilto Antunes is poised to make a significant impact in Week 9 of Dana White’s Contender Series, facing off against the highly-touted Islam Dulatov. The Brazilian veteran’s experience and well-rounded skill set give him a distinct edge in this matchup.

Antunes’ striking is crisp and precise, honed through years of competition. His ability to mix up his attacks and work effectively at various ranges will pose problems for Dulatov. On the ground, Antunes’ Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu background provides him with a substantial advantage, especially if the fight goes to the mat.

At 29 years old, Antunes has faced tougher competition and has more fights under his belt. This wealth of experience will be crucial in handling the pressure of fighting on the Contender Series stage. His ability to adapt mid-fight and make strategic adjustments could be the difference-maker.

Despite being shorter, Antunes’ compact frame gives him a lower center of gravity, which he can use to his advantage in grappling exchanges and takedown defense. His conditioning appears to be top-notch, which will be vital in maintaining a high pace throughout the fight.

Antunes’ well-rounded skill set, combined with his experience and grit, make him the favorite to not only defeat Dulatov but also impress Dana White. Expect Antunes to weather an early storm from Dulatov before taking control in the later rounds, potentially securing a submission victory and earning himself a coveted UFC contract.

Final Islam Dulatov-Vaniltao Antunes Prediction & Pick

The upcoming clash between Islam Dulatov and Vanilto Antunes on Week 9 of Dana White’s Contender Series promises to be an electrifying encounter. Dulatov’s impressive 10-1 record and dynamic striking will be pitted against Antunes’ experience and grappling prowess. While Dulatov’s youth and momentum give him an edge, Antunes’ veteran savvy cannot be underestimated. Expect a closely contested battle with Dulatov likely dominating the striking exchanges, while Antunes seeks to take the fight to the ground. Ultimately, Dulatov’s athleticism and more well-rounded skill set should prevail, potentially via a late TKO or unanimous decision. Regardless of the outcome, both fighters have the potential to impress Dana White and secure UFC contracts.

Final Islam Dulatov-Vaniltao Antunes Prediction & Pick: Islam Dulatov (-620)