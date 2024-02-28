Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars are currently coming off of what was something of a bizarre 2023-24 NFL season. The Jaguars started out strongly and looked like sure locks to make the playoffs, but a combination of injuries both to Lawrence and others, as well as a drop in play seemingly from across the board, meant that Jacksonville was unable to venture back to the postseason, where they had advanced to the second round the previous year.
Still, there's no doubt about Lawrence's status as the team's franchise QB moving forward, so much so that the team is now beginning talks with the former Clemson Tiger on a contract extension that would keep Lawrence in a Jaguars uniform moving forward.
“We’ve started discussions,” Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke said, per NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe on an episode of The Insiders (via Adam Stites of JaguarsWire of USA Today). “None of this stuff happens overnight. We’ll work diligently between the two parties to try to get something done.”
Meanwhile, Jaguars coach Doug Pederson also seems to have no lack of confidence in Trevor Lawrence.
“We do have the right quarterback,” said Pederson. “I’m excited for the future with Trevor, he’s excited based on the conversations we’ve had since the season. I don’t get into the contract stuff, I leave that for [Baalke] and the agents and stuff. I just know that our guy is the right guy, he’s got the right demeanor, he’s got the right leadership.”
The Jaguars will now prepare for the upcoming NFL Draft and free agency.