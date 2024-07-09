The NFL will no longer have to ask the question “which Josh Allen are you talking about?” Jacksonville Jaguars star edge rusher announced today that he's officially changed his name to Joshua Hines-Allen. He will wear Hines-Allen on the back of his jersey this season.

Hines-Allen is making the switch as a tribute to his maternal family and other who have worn the Hines-Allen jersey.

“Legacy is forever, and I'm proud to carry that tradition on the back of my jersey, following in the footsteps of my family, who have donned the Hines-Allen last name with so much pride and joy,” Hines-Allen said. “My last name has been changed, but I'm still that person. And I will continue to play like it, play even better.”

Joshua Hines-Allen comes from a family that is brimming with athletes who wear Hines-Allen on their jerseys.

Joshua's sister Myisha Hines-Allen plays for the WNBA's Washington Mystics. He has two other sisters, Kyra and LaTorri, who play college basketball. His uncle Gregory Hines is in the Hampton University Athletics Hall of Fame and was even drafted by the Golden State Warriors in 1983.

The Jaguars signed Joshua Hines-Allen to a five-year, $150 contract extension earlier this offseason. It will keep him in Jacksonville for a long time, and makes him one of the best-paid players in the NFL.

NFL fans will now easily be able to differentiate Joshua Hines-Allen from Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen. Back in 2021, the Jaguars edge rusher sacked QB Josh Allen and made NFL history. It was the first time in league history that a player sacked another player with the same name.

The Jaguars and Bills play each other in Week 3 of the 2024 NFL season. Hines-Allen will have a chance to sack Josh Allen once again.

Will the Jacksonville Jaguars sign veteran CB Stephon Gilmore?

The Jacksonville Jaguars have a huge need at outside cornerback. They were expected to draft a cornerback in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. However, they ended up taking the electric Brian Thomas Jr. instead.

Now, Jacksonville finds themselves the betting favorite to sign veteran CB Stephon Gilmore.

Bet Online gives the Jaguars the best odds to land the star player. Here are the odds for the top teams:

Jacksonville Jaguars +400

Chicago Bears +600

New York Giants +700

Baltimore Ravens +800

Houston Texans +900

Gilmore was the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year in the NFL and has had a storied career as a lockdown cornerback. Gilmore turns 33 early in the 2024 season but he can still be a valuable contributor on defense.

Last year with the Cowboys, Gilmore logged 68 tackles, 13 passes defensed, and two interceptions.

Gilmore was drafted with the 10th overall pick of the 2012 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills. He played five seasons with Buffalo before signing with their division rival in the New England Patriots. Gilmore is a five-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro.

The Jaguars currently have Ronald Darby, Tyson Campbell, and Darnell Savage as their top cornerbacks. If Gilmore signed with the Jaguars, he will immediately become their best cornerback and enter the starting lineup.

We'll keep our fingers crossed that Jacksonville can land Gilmore before training camp starts later this month.