Jamie Foxx's latest post has him under fire on social media. On Friday, Foxx posted a black square on Instagram with the words, “they killed this dude named Jesus… What do you think they’ll do to you???!” followed by the hashtags “fake friends” and “fake love.” Foxx quickly deleted the post.

On Saturday (Aug. 5), Foxx walked back his statement and posted an apology.

“I want to apologize to the Jewish community and everyone who was offended by my post. I now know my choice of words have caused offense and I’m sorry. That was never my intent,” he wrote.

“To clarify, I was betrayed by a fake friend and that’s what I meant with ‘they’ not anything more. I only have love in my heart for everyone. I love and support the Jewish community. My deepest apologies to anyone who was offended.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CvkYzQWrZUI/

Foxx was most recently in headlines after suffering a medical emergency in April.

We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday,” Jamie Foxx's Corinne wrote, People reported at the time. “Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

Foxx has since broken his silence in an Instagram video, and he also debunked rumors that he was

“paralyzed” or “blind” due to the medical emergency he suffered in April, he decided to clear up the misconceptions about his health in a video posted to Instagram last month.

“You know, by being quiet, sometimes things get out of hand, people saying what I got [and] some people said I was blind, but as you can see the eyes are working. The eyes are working just fine!” Jamie said in a July 22 Instagram video. “They said I was paralyzed, I’m not paralyzed, but I went to hell and back, and my road to recovery had some potholes as well. I’m coming back and I’m able to work.”

He ended the video by saying, “I'm on my way back.”

You can watch the full video of Jamie:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cu_Iog9tJIk/?