Jamie Foxx's loved ones are “concerned” for the actor's return to work after his April medical complication and hospitalization.

“Everyone is relieved to see him back on his feet, but some of his loved ones are concerned,” a source told Us Weekly. “They're cautioning him not to push himself too hard.”

The source added: “He's lost a lot of weight, and it will take time for him to regain his physical strength, so they want him to go easy.”

While rumors began swirling that the Oscar-winning actor was “paralyzed” or “blind” due to the medical emergency he suffered in April, he decided to clear up the misconceptions about his health in a video posted to Instagram last month.

“You know, by being quiet, sometimes things get out of hand, people saying what I got [and] some people said I was blind, but as you can see the eyes are working. The eyes are working just fine!” Jamie said in a July 22 Instagram video. “They said I was paralyzed, I’m not paralyzed, but I went to hell and back, and my road to recovery had some potholes as well. I’m coming back and I’m able to work.”

Jamie's daughter Corrine Foxx was the one that broke the news about her father's medical complication back in April. In the same video he shared how his daughter and sister were instrumental parts of his ongoing recovery.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“To be honest with you, my sister Deidra Dixon, my daughter Corinne Marie saved my life,” Foxx said as he discussed the medical complication he suffered back in April.

“So today, and to God, to a lot of great medical people, I'm able to leave you this video. I cannot tell you how great it feels to have your family kick in in such a way,” the actor continued, adding, “And y'all know they kept it airtight, didn't let nothing out. They protected me and that's what I hope that everyone could have and moments like these.”

He ended the video by saying, “I'm on my way back.”

You can watch the full video of Jamie:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cu_Iog9tJIk/?