Most husbands call their wives “babe,” “baby,” “sweetie,” or some other warm moniker. However, Kylie Kelce has opted for another nickname Jason Kelce shared what he shared in a joint interview.

“Kylie hates pet names or nicknames,” Jason explained on “Good Mythical Morning.” “I call her Joe because when she played field hockey she reminded me of, like, a baby kangaroo the way she was squatted down. So I called her Joey, then I narrowed it down to Joe. That’s my only nickname.”

Kylie added that he was able to get around that.

“Sweetie he’s not allowed to say,” she added. “There’s certain nicknames: Sweetie, Babe, Baby, Hun, Honey. You can only be called those things by, like, a waitress in a diner in south Philly. In Philadelphia, it takes on sort of like this, ‘OK, hun,’ almost like a ‘bless your heart.’ It’s sharp. It just feels aggressive.”

“He had a cat growing up [named Flash]. It is the only cat he ever speaks fondly about,” she continued. “I thought for sure you’d be like ‘I have positive memories of a Flash, I’ll go Flash.’”

The couple got married in 2018 and share three daughters: Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 1. They announced last month that they are expecting a baby girl.

Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce's New Gigs

Both Jason and Kylie are booked and busy for the forseeable future.

Jason is still co-hosting his podcast “New Heights,” with his brother Travis Kelce along with his ESPN gig on “Monday Night Football.” Next month, Jason will have his own late-night ESPN show titled “They Call It Late Night with Jason Kelce.” Additionally he has launched his YouTube channel.

For Kylie on the otherhand, she recently launched her “Not Gonna Lie” podcast. Prior to the Dec. 5 launch, she shared why she wanted to start the show.

“I decided to start this because, quite frankly, I was sick of hearing all the speculation and tabloid articles, all the nonsense and noise and I figured why not just come out and have a conversation with you guys myself?” Kylie said in the introductory video. “Because at the end of the day, I'm not going to lie. We'll talk about topics like parenting, entertainment, and sports, and I have absolutely no business talking to the guests we're going to have on.”

You can watch Kylie's debut episode below: