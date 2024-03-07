Javier Bardem is a family man, if nothing else. At least that's what his recent role selection would indicate. The actor has starred in the likes of Disney's live-action Little Mermaid and Denis Villeneuve's Dune series.
On an appearance on Conan O'Brien's podcast last year, Bardem revealed he picks his roles to appease his kids. “Dune was for him [his son], I do [The Little] Mermaid for her [his daughter] and I get a paycheck for both,” he said.
Javier Bardem
It's not a bad mindset by Bardem. He has children that eventually have to go off to college, as O'Brien noted during the podcast.
Javier Bardem has already done it all in his career. He won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in the Coen Brothers' No Country for Old Men. Bardem had previously been nominated for his performances in Before Night Falls and Blutiful. In 2021, he received another nomination for playing Desi Arnaz in Being the Ricardos.
But yes, recently, Bardem has been a staple of blockbuster films. He's starred in Dune, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, and The Little Mermaid in the past few years.
In Dune, Bardem plays Stilgar. His character has a huge role in the sequel and is an adamant believer in Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet).
In Disney's The Little Mermaid, a live-action remake of the animated classic, Bardem played King Triton. Halle Bailey, Jonah Hauer-King, and Melissa McCarthy. The remake made nearly $570 million at the box office.
Coming up, Bardem will also star in Spellbound for Netflix. The animated film features the likes of Nicole Kidman, Rachel Zegler, and John Lithgow.