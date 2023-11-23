Actor Jesse Eisenberg opened up about feeling unconfident with roles, but doesn't feel that way so much his Now You See Me character.

Who knew actor Jesse Eisenberg felt unconfident acting at times?

However, the actor opened up about feeling that way in a recent interview with Collider.

Jesse Eisenberg on feeling unconfident about his work

The revolution emerged as he discussed his excitement for a Now You See Me 3 film. His role as J. Daniel Atlas makes him have a certain attitude and personality he loves.

The reason? It takes him out of his comfort zone.

Apparently, he doesn't have a lot of confidence in himself and his work. The part of Atlas, the magician and thief, helps him grow more confident and assured. He doesn't get the opportunity to do this in many other projects.

“Yet the character is this very confident performer, and I'm a very unconfident performer experiencing self-doubt,” the actor said. “I don't watch any of the movies I've been in, I try to avoid still frames of the movies. I don't wanna see myself because I'm just encumbered with my own anxieties about myself. So, getting to be a performer that feels good about himself and actually be on a movie set where I am performing is the most method I felt. I walk around almost arrogant on these sets.”

The role also helps him lower his “antidepressant dosage.”

The Social Network star said, “That's why I love love them so much, and I'm so desperate to do a third one. It's like the only time I could kind of lower my antidepressant dosage because I feel so at ease and comfortable with myself as a performer because the charter is.”

There's no word on when a new Now You See Me 3 with Jesse Eisenberg, but he's obviously anxiously awaiting for the time to start production.