Days after her domestic battery arrest, former Jessie star Skai Jackson has a simple message: “Never depend on a man for anything.”

On August 16, 2024, Jackson posted a TikTok of her with a big Givenchy bag. While the clip is brief, it loops for 87 seconds. The caption read, “The rich & expensive way!”

“Never depend on a man for anything,” Jackson says before she slaps her Givenchy bag and exclaims, “Period!”

Whoever is recording the video agrees with her. They emphasize “Nothing!” before Jackson says, “Period!”

This comes just days after it was reported that Jackson was arrested for domestic battery. TMZ reported that Skai Jackson was arrested after a physical altercation with her boyfriend.

It occurred at Universal CityWalk as Jackson and her boyfriend got into a heated argument. Jackson allegedly pushed him several times before cops arrived. Security detained them until the cops arrived.

Both Jackson and her boyfriend denied that the altercation turned physical. Jackson even disclosed that they are “happily engaged” and are expecting a baby.

However, the cops did watch the footage back. They confirmed that Jackson pushed her boyfriend for misdemeanor domestic batter and was released a few hours later.

Who is Jessie star Skai Jackson?

In Disney Channel's Jessie, Skai Jackson played Zuri Ross, the youngest of the Ross children. She played the role in all four seasons from 2011 to 2015.

The series follows Jessie Prescott (Debby Ryan), a small-town girl who moves to the Big Apple. After landing a job as the nanny of a wealthy family, she attempts to take care of the kids while adjusting to the big city life.

Peyton List, Karan Brar, Kevin Chamberlin, and the late Cameron Boyce also starred in Jessie. Pamela Eells O'Connell created it for the Disney Channel.

A spin-off of Jessie was made as the series' run began to wind down on Disney Channel. Bunk'd featured the returns of List, Brar, and Jackson and paired them with Miranda May.

Bunk'd had a longer run on Disney Channel than Jessie, producing seven seasons and over 150 episodes during its run. The former Jessie stars appeared in the first three seasons before handing the reins to others. May is the only star to lead the series throughout its entire run.

Bunk'd is fresh off the conclusion of its run. The series finale aired on August 2, 2024.

Her Disney Channel run

In addition to starring in Jessie, Jackson has had a role in another Disney Channel series, Kick Buttowski: Suburban Daredevil. As Zuri, Jackson appeared in other series like Austin and Ally, Good Luck Charlie, Ultimate Spider-Man, and K.C. Undercover.

Her other notable credits include Bubble Guppies, Dora the Explorer, and DreamWorks Dragons: Riders. She also competed in the 29th season of Dancing with the Stars in 2020.

On the big screen, Jackson has appeared in The Rebound, Arthur, and The Smurfs. She starred in G.I. Joe: Retaliation as the daughter of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson's character, Roadblock, in 2013. She followed that up with a role in My Dad's A Soccer Mom. Nearly a decade later, Jackson returned to the big screen in Sheroes.